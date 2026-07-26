Juk Story Wins a Spot in the Top 100 Franchises for Five Straight Years

Juk Story said on the 26th that it has been named to the Top 100 Franchises for five consecutive years. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) selects and announces 100 brands each year after comprehensively evaluating registered franchise brands on factors such as industry representativeness, franchise headquarters capabilities, and contributions to the national economy.

Since launching the brand in 2003, Juk Story has introduced healthy food. It adopted a "juk cafe" concept rather than the atmosphere of a traditional porridge restaurant, and recently strengthened its healthy brand identity by adding a wider range of menu items, including pot-cooked porridge and pot-cooked rice.

Juk Story is also running a promotion for the hottest days of summer, offering discount coupons to customers who buy nourishing menu items. The promotion runs through Aug. 20. Customers who order nourishing dishes at stores nationwide will receive a 3,000 won discount coupon. Eligible items include ginseng chicken porridge, Samgye-tang, spicy Samgye-tang, pine mushroom Samgye-tang, perilla seed Samgye-tang, and premium Samgye-tang.

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.