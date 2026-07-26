7-Eleven's New Visual Identity Wins a Red Dot Design Award

◇7-Eleven wins a Red Dot Award. Image = 7-Eleven

7-Eleven has won a Red Dot Winner in the Brand & Communication Design category of the 2026 Red Dot Design Award.

The award recognizes the company’s new visual identity overhaul, led by the modular graphic system "7-ELEVEn It's in 7" as its main V.I. (Visual Identity).

The submitted naming reflects the brand philosophy that the convenience, enjoyment and everyday experiences customers seek are all within 7-Eleven. In the detailed design, the company used its iconic number "7" as a structural axis, arranging it in different sizes and layers to strengthen brand presence. It was also designed to work seamlessly across both physical and digital environments, allowing consistent brand recognition whether customers encounter it in stores or on the 7-Eleven App.

In terms of color, the visual identity was built around a palette centered on 7-Eleven's signature green and orange, reflecting trends favored by younger consumers. The design has been applied to product packaging and in-store promotion (ISP) materials to improve visibility in a rapidly changing retail environment. Bold typefaces and large graphics were also used to deliver immediate clarity and reinforce the brand's presence.

Since early this year, 7-Eleven has been applying the V.I. system to more than 10 items, including 7-Eleven Cafe bean and cup packaging, ready-to-eat food bags and branded shopping bags. The company plans to roll it out gradually to store exterior designs, the 7-Eleven App, various advertisements and uniforms.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.