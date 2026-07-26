Kakao Map unveils Stray Kids concert map, expanding cultural and event experiences

Kakao Map said on the 20th that it will launch a dedicated map for idol concerts. According to Kakao, Kakao Map and JYP Entertainment have teamed up to provide venue information for the Stray Kids World Tour <RUN IT SEOUL> at Seoul's KSPO Dome. Users can search for "Stray Kids concert" or the show title, "Run It Seoul," on Kakao Map to check the locations of key facilities such as the ticket booth, MD booth, album pre-order booth, and storage lockers, as well as concert-related notices.

Kakao Map will also run an Easter egg event, "Stray Kids X Kakao Map, Find Skz in Road View," through Aug. 20. Users who find a hidden Stray Kids image in Kakao Map's Road View, capture the screen, and share it while tagging Kakao Map's official Instagram and X accounts will be entered into a drawing for a signed Stray Kids CD. Kakao plans to continue expanding Kakao Map so users can more easily and conveniently access the information they need at cultural venues such as concerts, festivals, and exhibitions. A Kakao official said, "Kakao Map will go beyond simple directions and continue expanding its optimized discovery experience as a platform that provides users with the information they need across a wide range of spaces."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.