"From New Dementia Drugs to the Stroke Golden Hour"... Korean Neurological Association Calls for a Major Policy Shift on Brain Health in an Ultra-Aged Society

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Neurological Association held a press briefing on the 22nd to mark World Brain Day 2026, presenting the current status and policy tasks for major neurological diseases facing an ultra-aged society, including dementia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, cluster headache, and home-based medical care. The association stressed that a national response is urgently needed, saying that institutions and the medical system are not adequately supporting new treatments despite the emergence of new therapies.

Kim Hee-jin, public relations director of the Korean Dementia Association and a neurology professor at Hanyang University Medical Center (HUMC), said Alzheimer's disease treatment has entered an era in which the goal is no longer just symptom relief but slowing disease progression. She noted, however, that anti-amyloid antibody therapy is only suitable for some patients in the early stages, so early diagnosis, safety evaluation, caregiver support, and preservation of daily function must all be addressed together. She said, "The new era of dementia treatment will not be completed by a single new drug," and added, "Only when early diagnosis, safe treatment, preservation of daily function, and caregiver support move together will a patient's day change."

The Korean Dementia Association plans to use its YouTube channel, "Please Remember," to explain in simple language the questions people most often ask about early signs of dementia, testing procedures, the latest treatments, medications and side effects, caregiver support, and how to use dementia care centers. It said it will also expand its reach to younger caregivers and local communities through long-form videos, shorts, social media, and fact-check content, while helping reduce misinformation and delays in treatment.

The Korean Stroke Society (KSS) explained, "Korea has entered an ultra-aged society, with people aged 65 and older accounting for more than 20% of the total population. By 2050, the share of older adults is projected to exceed 40%. The number of stroke patients, now more than 150,000 a year, is expected to rise to about 350,000 by 2050. Since about 85% of all stroke patients are 60 or older, population aging could directly lead to higher demand for stroke care."

Medical costs are also expected to rise sharply. Annual medical expenses related to stroke currently stand at about 4.7 trillion won, and acute stroke treatment costs are projected to reach about 9 trillion won a year by 2050.

Kim Tae-jung, public relations director of the Korean Stroke Society and a neurology professor at Seoul National University Hospital, said, "In an ultra-aged society, a sharp increase in stroke patients is unavoidable, so we must build a system in advance that can treat them within the golden hour. We need to expand neurology specialists in emergency rooms and regional stroke treatment networks so that patients can receive rapid diagnosis and treatment regardless of where they live."

The Korean Movement Disorder Society (KMDS) recently pointed out the severe imbalance in Korea's Parkinson's disease treatment environment and strongly urged the swift introduction of essential medicines that are already commercially available overseas.

Kwon Do-young, public relations director of the Korean Movement Disorder Society and a neurology professor at Korea University Ansan Hospital, said, "A variety of Parkinson's disease treatments already in use overseas have not been introduced in Korea."

In a patient survey, 65.7% identified the rapid introduction of new overseas drugs as the most urgent policy task.

Professor Kwon said, "Parkinson's disease is a chronic, severe, and intractable condition, but with the right medication strategy alone, patients can regain function and dramatically improve their quality of life." He added, "Beyond simply bringing in new drugs, there is an urgent need for a shift in attitude among health policy makers and greater public attention to the minimum effort required to ensure that Korean patients can use essential medicines, which have already been proven worldwide as standard treatment options."

The association also urged the government to separately manage emergency anti-seizure injections used to treat status epilepticus as state-responsible essential medicines, saying supply disruptions have continued.

Hwang Kyung-jin, public relations director of the Korean Neurological Association and training and education director of the Korean Epilepsy Society, a neurology professor at Kyung Hee University Hospital, said, "If emergency anti-seizure injections disappear, treatment becomes impossible in the field even if clinical guidelines exist." He called for designation as a national essential medicine and for a stable supply system.

The association also proposed improving drug pricing and cost-recovery systems to reflect actual costs, operating central stockpiles and regional emergency inventory monitoring systems, requiring advance notice of supply disruptions and speeding up alternative import and contract manufacturing procedures, and forming a permanent consultative body involving the association, the government, and pharmaceutical companies.

The event also addressed the issue of "blind spots in health insurance coverage for home oxygen therapy for cluster headache."

Cho Soo-jin, president of the Korean Neurological Association and a neurology professor at Hallym University Dongtan Sacred Heart Hospital, said, "For cluster headache patients, inhaling a large amount of oxygen at home immediately when an attack begins is highly effective. But because it is not included in the list of diseases covered for home oxygen therapy, patients cannot receive oxygen concentrators or oxygen cylinders. In the end, they have to go to the emergency room or rent and refill equipment at their own expense." She added, "Without institutional support, some patients face the risk of exposure to industrial oxygen used for welding rather than medical oxygen because of cost and access issues. For patient safety and standard treatment, health insurance support for home oxygen therapy is urgently needed."

She continued, "Cluster headache is not simply a matter of using oxygen once at the hospital. The key is to ensure home oxygen therapy that patients can use immediately at home at the start of an attack." She added, "Since it is already recommended as a standard treatment in domestic and international guidelines, health insurance coverage criteria must be improved and the National Assembly must show policy interest. I hope an environment in which patients can receive standard treatment will be established as soon as possible."

The Korean Association of Neurologists presented a policy proposal on "brain health for older adults in an ultra-aged society: community-integrated care and home-based medical care," defining home-based medical care as a life-saving safety net in preparation for an ultra-aged society and suggesting intensive intervention during the discharge transition period and the establishment of a community-integrated care system.

Lee Sang-beom, vice president for public affairs of the Korean Association of Neurologists and a director at Seoul Sinnae Clinic, identified the discharge transition period as the "golden hour" when home-based medical care can intervene most effectively.

He proposed a "shared care" model in which a hospital-based multidisciplinary team, including neurologists, nurses, and social workers, intensively supports patients for one to three months after discharge from acute care, when their condition is unstable, to strengthen the home care foundation. Patients would then be smoothly transferred to community primary care centers tailored to their condition.

He said the most urgent task for putting this into practice is making the reimbursement system more realistic. Under the current fragmented fee-for-service system, he argued, it is impossible to cover the opportunity costs of travel and the labor costs of multidisciplinary teams.

The association therefore proposed a "multi-layered hybrid reimbursement structure" that goes beyond paying only when doctors and multidisciplinary teams visit patients at home. The model would combine a "comprehensive home-visit consultation fee" linked to severity and time spent, a "multidisciplinary coordination fee" that compensates teams for remote resource linkage work, a "bundled payment" for the discharge transition period, and "incentive payments" based on outcomes such as reduced emergency room visits.

Lee said, "For patients with severe neurological diseases, home-based medical care is not just a convenience service but a life-saving safety net. Health care policy must make a decision to recognize not only medical procedures but also the value of time and navigation, which help design the rest of a patient's life, so that medical staff can willingly go beyond the hospital."

Meanwhile, the Korean Neurological Association said it plans to work closely with the government and related institutions based on the policy proposals presented at the briefing, and to take the lead in building an effective community-integrated care network for vulnerable groups in brain health.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Kim Hee-jin, professor of neurology at Hanyang University Medical Center; Kim Tae-jung, professor of neurology at Seoul National University Hospital; Kwon Do-young, professor of neurology at Korea University

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.