Samsung Electronics Launches New Galaxy AI Subscription Club, Targeting Younger Consumers

Samsung Electronics announced on the 26th that it will operate the New Galaxy AI Subscription Club. The service comes ahead of preorders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and A New Shape Unfolds.

A key feature is that it guarantees up to 50% of the residual value when customers return their used device after signing up. It also offers various benefits, including discounts on Samsung Care+ and accessory packages.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 26th, customers who buy an unlocked A New Shape Unfolds model and sign up for the two-year New Galaxy AI Subscription Club plan will receive the Flip Youth Subscription benefit. The program guarantees up to 50% of the standard price as residual value for customers who use the A New Shape Unfolds, a model favored by younger consumers in their teens and 20s, for two years and then return it. Subscribers will also receive a one-month pass for the language-learning app Speak Premium Plus.

Samsung Electronics has added a three-year plan to the foldable smartphone subscription options under the New Galaxy AI Subscription Club, alongside the existing one-year and two-year plans. Customers who sign up for the three-year plan will receive Samsung Care+ Smartphone Loss/Damage, which covers both damage and loss. During the subscription period, they can also receive free repair service, battery replacement service and on-site repair service. The one-year and two-year plans offer Samsung Care+ Smartphone Damage, which focuses on damage coverage.

Customers who buy an unlocked eighth-generation foldable model and join the subscription club can receive guaranteed residual value when returning the device after use: 50% of the Samsung.com standard price for the one-year plan, 40% for the two-year plan (50% for the A New Shape Unfolds), and 25% for the three-year plan.

Monthly subscription fees are 9,900 won for the one-year and two-year plans and 14,500 won for the three-year plan for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. For A New Shape Unfolds, the fees are 8,900 won for the one-year and two-year plans and 11,500 won for the three-year plan.

Hojin Jung, vice president in charge of Samsung Electronics Korea, said, "The New Galaxy AI Subscription Club has been upgraded by comprehensively considering benefits that let customers use foldable devices with peace of mind, financial security in daily life and the preferences of younger consumers in their teens and 20s." He added, "We will continue to introduce differentiated subscription services that reflect customers' lifestyles."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.