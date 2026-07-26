"Knock, and It Appears" LG Electronics' InstaView Refrigerator Sales Top 5 Million Worldwide

LG Electronics said on the 26th that cumulative global sales of its InstaView refrigerator, known in Korea as Knock-on, have surpassed 5 million units. Launched in 2016, InstaView lets users see inside the refrigerator by knocking twice on the door without opening it.

According to LG Electronics, cumulative sales reached about 5.3 million units through last month since the product first went on sale in 2016. That means it has sold at a rate of roughly one unit per minute over the past 10 years.

By region, North America accounted for about 30% of total sales, the highest share. Europe was the second-largest market, with nearly 20% of total sales, reflecting strong demand for energy efficiency, eco-friendliness and food preservation performance. InstaView has been well received by European consumers because it reduces cold-air loss and helps keep food fresher for longer. More recently, demand for premium home appliances has also been rising in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, boosting the popularity of LG's InstaView refrigerator.

InstaView is a feature that lets users check food inside the refrigerator by tapping twice on the door, which is finished with specially coated glass. When tapped, the interior light turns on, allowing users to see inside without opening the door. The glass, developed in-house by LG Electronics, normally looks like a mirror but becomes transparent when knocked on, while also offering excellent insulation. It is regarded as an innovation that breaks the assumption that the refrigerator door must be opened to check ingredients, improving not only convenience and cold retention but also the product's aesthetic value.

LG's InstaView refrigerator has been recognized for its distinctive design and technological innovation, winning dozens of awards over the past decade from the world's three major design awards — the Red Dot Design Award, IDEA and the iF Design Award — as well as the CES Innovation Awards. It has also received the Minister's Award from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy at Korea's Good Design (GD) Award and was selected for the Best 100 at Japan's Good Design Award.

Kim Jae-il, head of LG Electronics' Kitchen Solutions division, said, "Based on AI and innovative refrigeration and storage technologies, we will continue to make customers' daily meals more convenient and enjoyable."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.