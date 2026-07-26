Pulmuone's U.S. kimchi business sees strong growth... first-half sales up 12.3%

Pulmuone's U.S. kimchi business is showing strong growth.

According to Pulmuone on the 26th, kimchi sales in the U.S. market rose 12.3% in the first half of this year from a year earlier. The company said its push to target the market with products made in Korea and rooted in traditional Korean food culture paid off. Pulmuone directly exports authentic Korean kimchi produced at its global kimchi plant in Iksan, North Jeolla Province, to the U.S. market, offering the deep and consistent fermented flavor of true Korean kimchi, unlike locally produced versions. From manufacturing to long-distance sea shipping and local distribution, the company applies its proprietary Kimjangdok Cooling System, which incorporates Pulmuone's fermentation know-how to maintain peak freshness and the proper level of fermentation.

Strong quality and channel competitiveness drove solid earnings growth. Pulmuone's kimchi category sales at its U.S. subsidiary posted a compound annual growth rate of 7.5% from 2023 to 2025, showing steady gains. The trend continued in the first half of this year. Pulmuone plans to further strengthen its brand competitiveness in the U.S. kimchi market and build a firmer foundation for mid- to long-term growth by expanding its kimchi lineup and increasing its presence in major retail chains and new distribution channels. The company also plans to continue introducing a variety of localized products tailored to U.S. consumers, in addition to traditional kimchi.

Jo Gil-soo, head of Pulmuone's U.S. subsidiary, said, "We will further solidify our position as a leading brand in the U.S. kimchi market by continuously expanding our kimchi lineup, including sauce-based products, and by increasing our presence in major retail chains and new distribution channels."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.