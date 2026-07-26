SK Expands AI Infrastructure Cooperation With Global Big Tech in Silicon Valley

SK Group said it is pushing to expand the AI ecosystem with global big tech companies.

According to SK Group on the 26th, the company agreed to cooperate with NVIDIA, Microsoft and Anthropic in AI infrastructure areas such as AI semiconductors and AI data centers at the "K-AI Summit" held on the 24th local time at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, United States. In a separate meeting with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the companies also discussed ways to expand domestic AI infrastructure cooperation based on the partnership they have built through their joint Ulsan AI data center project.

A company official said, "Expanding cooperation with global big tech companies such as NVIDIA shows that demand for AI infrastructure, including AI memory, is growing rapidly," adding, "We expect the cooperation to give further momentum to the 'mega project' recently announced by the government."

SK will launch a broad partnership with NVIDIA to build AI infrastructure worth more than $500 billion in total. The two companies signed a letter of intent (LOI) on the plan, which covers everything from building AI factories to supplying AI memory. SK Telecom will receive next-generation GPUs and pursue investment cooperation to build an AI factory with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts in South Korea. The partnership fleshes out the domestic GW-scale AI factory plan the two sides agreed on in June.

Based on NVIDIA's full-stack AI factory architecture, the DSX platform, SK Telecom plans to introduce NVIDIA Vera Rubin, a next-generation AI computing system equipped with SK hynix's HBM4, and gradually build and operate high-performance AI factories starting in 2027.

SK Telecom also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Anthropic for cooperation on building GW-scale AI data centers in South Korea. Anthropic is expected to take part in SK Telecom's AI data center project in the country, and the two companies plan to discuss specific areas of cooperation. Building on their relationship since SK Telecom's strategic investment in 2023, the two sides said they will continue a long-term partnership in AI infrastructure through this MOU.

SK hynix is also entering a long-term partnership on AI memory. As a follow-up to their long-term technology partnership, NVIDIA will secure a stable supply of next-generation AI memory, while SK hynix will broaden the growth base of its AI memory business. The two companies plan to jointly develop and optimize next-generation AI memory, including HBM, to meet infrastructure demand that is expanding from large language model (LLM) training to agentic AI and physical AI.

SK hynix is also pursuing long-term memory supply cooperation with Microsoft. In response to surging demand for AI services, the two sides agreed to explore a mid- to long-term plan to supply server memory optimized for AI workloads to Microsoft's data centers. They plan to jointly identify memory solutions tailored to AI workload requirements and establish a new standard for AI server memory through verification in real server environments.

SK hynix will further expand its cooperation in AI infrastructure based on the partnership it has built with AWS through the joint construction of the Ulsan AI data center. The two companies plan to combine SK Telecom's capabilities in building and operating AI data centers in South Korea with AWS's global cloud and AI technologies and customer base to expand the business to major domestic hubs.

At the "K-AI Summit," SK Chairman Chey Tae-won said the recently announced "three mega projects" may seem unfamiliar because of their enormous investment scale, but they are realistic plans based on actual demand in the global AI market. He added, "The three mega projects are AI projects for the growth of the Republic of Korea and projects for all of us," and said, "We must concentrate our capabilities in the shortest possible time and make sure they succeed." Chey also stressed that "AI is still only in its early stage" and that "South Korea must leap forward as an AI infrastructure hub linking the United States, Europe and Asia, based on more memory and more AI data centers."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.