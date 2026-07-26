'Summer Is a Festival' at High1 Resort, from Performances to a Splash Carnival and Beer Festival

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High1 Resort is launching an integrated brand for performances and events called "High1 Wonderverse." The brand will roll out seasonally and focuses on expanding hands-on experiences for visitors.

According to High1 Resort on the 26th, the resort will host genre-specific performances and summer festivals at its main facilities through Aug. 31. Performances will take place across the resort. In the space in front of the concierge desk inside the casino, a show combining magic, mime and circus acts will be staged. In the Grand Hotel lobby, a "K-culture performance" inspired by the traditional Korean goblin, or dokkaebi, will be held. At the outdoor plaza of High1 Water World, visitors will be welcomed by the "Splash Carnival," a performance featuring energetic samba routines.

A large seasonal event designed to add romance to summer nights is also planned. From Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, the "High Tension Beer Festival" will be held for three days on the lawn in front of the Ski House at Mountain Condo. Visitors can enjoy refreshing beer, local food and live performances by singers outdoors.

Acting head of Kangwon Land's tourism marketing division Lee Min-ho said, "We have prepared a rich lineup of content that can be enjoyed day and night so that customers visiting High1 this summer can experience a wide range of pleasures." He added, "We hope they can escape their tiring daily routines and enjoy the best summer through unique performances and refreshing festivals."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.