Hyundai Heavy Industries' Repeated Serious Accidents Fuel 'Safety Blindness' Controversy, Putting Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun's Safety Management to the Test

◇View of the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries yard. Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries reported that a serious accident occurred at the company recently. It came about three months after another incident in April. Inside and outside the company, concerns are growing over the safety management system as serious accidents keep recurring. Each time such an accident has occurred, the company has promised to prevent a repeat and strengthen safety measures, but critics say the on-site safety management system may not be functioning properly.

According to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and industry sources on the 22nd, a worker in his 20s from Uzbekistan, employed by a subcontractor, died while working at the Ulsan Shipyard on the 18th. He was found to have been crushed between a gondola and an upper structure while performing repair work inside the cargo hold of an LNG carrier at around 4:52 p.m. Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor (MOEL) are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and whether the company violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act or the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

In a statement after the accident, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries said, "Despite our strong safety measures and extraordinary efforts, we deeply apologize for failing to protect a precious life." It added, "We will do everything we can to support the bereaved family and handle the aftermath of the accident, and we will faithfully cooperate with the investigation by the relevant authorities."

Labor groups have argued that the latest accident was caused by poor safety management at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. They say it was a preventable disaster rooted in safety blindness. In a statement on the 20th, the Hyundai Heavy Industries Branch of the Korean Metal Workers' Union said that no risk assessment or safety measures were taken when additional scaffolding was installed within the gondola's movement range, and that the environment made it difficult for the overrun prevention device to function properly. The union said the company not only violated its duty to conduct risk assessments and implement safety measures under the Occupational Safety and Health Act, but also failed to fulfill the management's duty to ensure safety and health under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. It described the incident as an act of murder with eventual intent. On the 21st, the Ulsan branch of the campaign group for a world without serious accidents also held a news conference in front of the Ulsan Dongbu Branch of the MOEL, claiming that the company had not prepared safety management measures to prevent accidents.

What stands out is that serious accidents have continued to occur at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. On April 9, the company suffered another serious accident when one worker died in a submarine fire. At the time, the company union pointed to safety blindness as the cause. It said work inside the submarine's enclosed area should be carried out by two people, but that rule was not followed, and there were also problems during the rescue operation. In a statement issued at the time under the names of Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun and President Geum Seok-ho, the company said, "We will deeply remember the sacrifice of the deceased and devote all our responsibility and efforts to creating a safer workplace."

◇Vice Chairman and CEO Lee Sang-kyun of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Photo courtesy of HD Hyundai

Some observers say the latest fatal accidents will put Vice Chairman Lee Sang-kyun, who oversees HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipbuilding and defense business, under scrutiny for his safety management capabilities. With accidents piling up, questions about both past performance and responsibility are likely to come under the spotlight. That is especially true because Lee was given a suspended prison sentence in November last year in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in 2021, before the Serious Accidents Punishment Act took effect.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has begun drawing up additional measures to create a safer working environment immediately after the latest serious accident. To thoroughly review on-site safety, the company has declared the period through the end of July a "special safety period." During that time, it will intensively inspect major worksites and facilities, while also carrying out companywide safety management efforts such as checking compliance with safety rules and strengthening safety training.

An HD Hyundai Heavy Industries official said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the deceased and the bereaved family." The official added, "We are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the accident together with the relevant authorities, and we will faithfully cooperate with the investigation."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.