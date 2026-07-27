Sudden Falling Tree in Park Strikes Passersby, Leaving 3 Dead and 4 Injured

Photo source: Sohu.com

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large tree suddenly fell in a park in China, striking people who were walking nearby and killing three and injuring four.

According to Chinese media, including CCTV, the large tree in a park in Bobai County, Yulin City, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region suddenly toppled over on the 23rd.

One person trapped under the tree was rescued at the scene but later died. Two others who were taken to the hospital also died while receiving treatment.

Four other pedestrians were injured and are being treated at a hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition and not in life-threatening danger.

Local authorities believe the tree fell because its roots were relatively shallow and its crown, the upper part formed by branches and leaves, was heavy, causing it to lose balance.

Authorities have cordoned off the accident site and are investigating the exact cause of the incident, as well as whether additional safety measures are needed.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.