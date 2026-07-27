Trying to Enjoy a Summer Vacation, Then a Sudden Injury... Himchan Hospital Issues a Warning on Spine and Joint Damage During Vacation Season

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A summer vacation is meant to refresh both body and mind, but it can place a heavy burden on the joints and spine.

In the rush to get in shape before a trip, many people overdo exercise. Long hours of driving and travel, walking, swimming, and leisure activities can also overload muscles and joints that are not used as much in daily life. As a result, many people complain of pain in the lower back, knees, and shoulders after returning from vacation. Experts say that if such pain is dismissed as simple muscle soreness and left untreated, recovery may be delayed and existing joint or spinal conditions may worsen. They advise proper care at every stage, from vacation preparation and travel to on-site activities and recovery after returning home.

◇ Before the trip, avoid rushing to get in shape

Many people start intense workouts at the last minute to lose weight or build muscle before a vacation. But tendons, ligaments, and cartilage have difficulty adapting quickly to sudden increases in load. If exercise volume rises too sharply, repeated microdamage can outpace recovery.

Women, in particular, are prone to patellar chondromalacia, a condition in which the cartilage at the front of the knee is damaged and causes pain, when they repeatedly push through aerobic exercise or squats without enough muscle strength. Men, on the other hand, may try to build shoulder or chest muscles in a short period and repeat heavy bench presses or dumbbell exercises beyond their capacity, which can lead to rotator cuff injuries or acute lower back pain. During weight training, it is also important to avoid arching the back when strength runs out. Trying to generate momentum through recoil increases the risk of back injury. That is why it is better to practice keeping the core engaged so the lower back does not bend backward.

Kim Kang-eon, chief physician at Mokdong Himchan Hospital, said, "Increasing both workout time and intensity at the same time over a short period, or training the same area at high intensity day after day, can harm muscles and joints." He added, "If pain in the front of the knee keeps coming back after exercise, if pain and weakness appear when lifting the arm, or if lower back pain spreads down the leg, the affected area should be examined."

◇ Heavy luggage and fixed postures put pressure on the lower back during travel

When traveling, carrying suitcases and other luggage, along with long periods of movement, places a heavy burden on the lower back. Campers, in particular, often strain their backs while handling bulky and heavy items such as coolers and tents. Long flights and long-distance driving also cause the muscles around the spine to stiffen.

Kim said, "When lifting luggage, always keep the object close to your body and raise it with your legs, not your back, to prevent a sudden increase in pressure inside the lumbar discs." He added, "For suitcases, adjust the handle height to match your own height to reduce unnecessary strain, and alternate hands when pushing them. That puts less stress on the shoulders and lower back."

In a cramped airplane cabin or vehicle, sit with your hips all the way back against the seat and place a small cushion behind your lower back to maintain the natural curve of the lumbar spine. Even with proper posture, staying in one position for too long can make the muscles stiff, so it is best to change positions about once an hour and, if possible, stand up, walk, or move your ankles.

◇ At vacation spots, watch out for slippery surfaces and sudden changes in direction

Water parks, valleys, and beaches, which are especially popular in summer, are places where musculoskeletal injuries can easily occur because of slippery floors, high speeds, and sudden changes in direction. Injuries in which the ankle twists inward are common on wet surfaces. Before activity, do warm-up exercises such as walking in place, rotating the ankles, and light stretching. On wet ground, do not run. Take shorter steps, land with the whole sole of the foot, and wear shoes with anti-slip features for safety. If an injury occurs, stop the activity and reduce swelling with rest, ice, compression, and elevation before seeking medical care.

◇ After the vacation, recover gradually rather than rushing back into daily life

If you resume high-intensity exercise immediately after returning home or try to clean up and unpack all at once, you may place renewed strain on muscles and joints that are already fatigued from the trip. For a day or two after vacation, it is better to avoid strenuous exercise and instead walk lightly on flat ground for about 20 to 30 minutes. You can also slowly move the neck, lower back, shoulders, and knees within a pain-free range to loosen stiff muscles and joints.

A warm shower or a mild warm compress can help relax muscle tension, and enough sleep and hydration are also important. Be careful not to press too hard on tight areas or overexercise with bouncing movements, as this can irritate tired muscles and tendons.

However, if the pain does not ease even after rest, or if numbness or weakness in the legs appears along with lower back pain, it is difficult to dismiss it as simple muscle fatigue. In particular, if pain makes it hard to walk or limits joint movement for more than a week, internal tissue damage should be checked. Pain that develops after a vacation is often left untreated in the hope that it will go away with time, but if the pain worsens or is accompanied by numbness or weakness, a nerve may be compressed. Even a sprain should be examined carefully at a hospital to rule out additional damage to cartilage or nerve tissue.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.