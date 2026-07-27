Korean Association for Major Disaster Prevention Announces 'Six Essential Safety Rules for Heat Waves'

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Association for Major Disaster Prevention, led by Chairman Jeong Sang-min, said on the 27th that it has officially announced its 'Six Essential Safety Rules for Heat Waves' to prevent repeated summer major accidents at industrial sites nationwide and will launch a field-based prevention campaign applicable to workers across all industries.

After analyzing statistics from the past three years, the association found that heat-related illnesses, electric shocks, and slip-and-fall accidents were concentrated at industrial sites such as construction and manufacturing between June and August.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), heat wave advisories began in mid-June this year, and Seoul recorded its first heat wave day of the year in mid-July, showing that the intense heat arrived earlier than usual. When the rainy season eases, temperatures tend to rise sharply under the influence of the North Pacific High. The KMA said the period through early August is the core stretch of the heat wave season, with inland areas expected to see daytime highs around 33 degrees Celsius and, on hotter days, 35 to 37 degrees.

Heatstroke and heat exhaustion from outdoor work in extreme heat, electric shocks caused by poor management of electrical equipment during rain, and slip accidents on wet floors during the rainy season recur every year. However, systematic response standards at worksites remain insufficient.

In response, the association focused on creating 'practical rules that can be applied immediately.' The six rules go beyond a simple checklist and set out a system for eliminating, managing, and preparing for hazards based on the characteristics of industrial sites.

Through these rules, the association aims to preemptively block the main causes of summer accidents. In particular, heat-related illnesses often lead to serious accidents if early symptoms are missed, making early detection and immediate action essential. Electric shock accidents are also seen as a critical risk because they have a high fatality rate and must never be overlooked at worksites.

The six rules cover preventing overloads on cooling equipment, preventing suffocation in confined spaces, managing work exposed to high temperatures, checking for typhoon and rainfall preparedness, ensuring intake of water and salt, and conducting daily health checks on workers. They broadly address structural vulnerabilities at industrial sites.

Jeong said of the purpose of the announcement, "Industrial sites during heat waves are the most dangerous season, when workers' physical functions decline and the risk of heat-related illness rises at the same time," adding, "Accidents begin with small lapses and a moment of complacency. Only when basic principles are followed can lives be protected." He added, "I believe these six rules will reduce safety complacency at worksites and serve as a practical standard for workers to work in a cool and safe environment."

The association expects the campaign to help spread an action-oriented safety culture that can reduce major industrial accidents. Its key goal is for safety managers at each workplace to create a system of proactive inspections and repeated checks.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.