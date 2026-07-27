Multi-functionality and convenience drive the rise of K-Inner Beauty as a next-generation growth market

◇As inner beauty has been chosen as the next-generation growth market following the K-beauty boom, related companies are expanding aggressively overseas. Olive Young will hold the "Olive Young Festa LA 2026" for three

As efforts intensify to transfer the success DNA of K-beauty to K-wellness, K-Inner Beauty is playing a key bridging role.

Unlike topical cosmetics that work on the skin, inner beauty products are known to be digested and absorbed, producing health benefits from within the body. Once limited to simple "beauty from within" products, the category is evolving into wellness-based slow aging, with products that support the skin and the body’s natural resilience through gut microbiome care, post-meal blood sugar management, hormone balance and sleep support.

According to market research firm Research and Markets, the global inner beauty market is projected to grow from $37.7 billion last year to $82.7 billion by 2030.

The domestic market is also expanding. As the category merges with whole-body wellness functions such as gut-skin axis probiotics, blood sugar care and slow aging, the inner beauty segment — including functional foods, jelly products and RTD shots — is estimated to be worth about 2 trillion won. According to Shinhan Securities, the South Korean inner beauty market was worth about 700 billion won in 2019, meaning it has grown nearly threefold in about six years.

◇At the Cosmax Group booth at the HNC 2026 exhibition held last month at NECC in Shanghai, global industry officials listen to an explanation. Photo courtesy of Cosmax

The "in-cosmetics Korea 2026" event recently held at COEX in Seoul also drew strong interest in its inner beauty zone. Cosmax Group set up booths for its health and functional food affiliates, Cosmax NBT and Cosmax Bio, at HNC 2026, Asia’s largest health functional food industry exhibition, held last month in Shanghai, and held product development consultations with more than 500 brands. Kolmar Korea is also accelerating the development of a wide range of inner beauty health functional foods, led by its affiliate Kolmar BNH.

Not only the beauty industry but also the health functional food sector is focusing on inner beauty as a next-generation growth driver. In particular, companies are emphasizing multi-functional products that combine multiple ingredients rather than a single component, while also launching convenience-oriented products aimed at the MZ generation.

◇"Innergetic Antioxidant Collagen." Photo courtesy of Cheong Kwan Jang

◇"Innergetic Antioxidant Cleanse." Photo courtesy of Cheong Kwan Jang

Cheong Kwan Jang’s antioxidant inner care brand Innergetic recently introduced two new jelly stick products with added benefits for summer skin and bowel health. Innergetic Antioxidant Collagen uses Low-Molecular Collagen Peptide GT as its main ingredient to help moisturize the skin and care for UV damage, while also adding the antioxidant benefits of red ginseng. Innergetic Antioxidant Cleanse contains indigestible maltodextrin to support smoother bowel movements and help suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes. Both products offer seven functional benefits. They also come in a jelly format that can be chewed without water and are individually packaged for easy consumption.

◇Innerb Slimming Smooth-Bowel Jelly. Photo courtesy of CJ Wellcare

CJ Wellcare recently launched Innerb Slimming Smooth-Bowel Jelly, a product with dual functions for dieting and bowel care. It contains 5,000 mg of polydextrose, a dietary fiber recognized for helping bowel movements, and 750 mg of Garcinia cambogia extract (HCA), which may help reduce body fat by inhibiting fat synthesis from carbohydrates. Instead of tablets or liquid forms, the company said it adopted a chewy jelly type to reduce resistance to consumption, while also applying a low-sugar formula and a sweet prune flavor.

◇ILO "Slim Cut Jelly." Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dong-A Pharmaceutical’s inner beauty brand ILO launched Slim Cut Jelly, a triple-function diet health supplement, earlier this year. The product is a stick jelly version of Dual Slim Cut, which was released last year. While the original tablet form of Dual Slim Cut offered dual functions that may help suppress post-meal blood sugar spikes and reduce body fat, Slim Cut Jelly adds bowel movement support, expanding it into a triple-function product. To preserve its "red-flavor diet" concept, the formula combines spicy secondary ingredients such as red pepper powder, cinnamon and black pepper with indigestible maltodextrin and Garcinia cambogia extract. It also includes chia seeds that pop inside the chewy jelly, offering texture and a sense of fullness to address the common urge to chew during dieting. ILO recently made its U.S. debut by entering the Olive Young Pasadena store in California and beginning sales on its local online mall at the same time.

Industry analysts say this wave of inner beauty product launches has been driven largely by younger consumers entering the health functional food market. In the past, the main buyers of such products were people in their 40s to 60s. Now, younger consumers pursuing early care in daily life are buying inner beauty products as part of their snack and skincare routines, expanding the target age group in the health functional food market to those in their teens and 20s.

Inner beauty has also helped drive market growth by evolving beyond simple skin moisturization and absorbing major health functional food benefits such as probiotics plus skin care, and post-meal blood sugar, body fat and skin support. Analysts also say the category has become more mainstream as distribution channels have expanded beyond home shopping and pharmacies to nearby, everyday retail outlets such as Olive Young, convenience stores and Daiso.

◇CJ Olive Young’s joint promotion with Olive Better, "The Everyone Eats Well Project." Photo courtesy of CJ Olive Young

A representative example is Olive Better, the wellness curation platform launched by CJ Olive Young in January this year. The company says it has significantly lowered the barrier to entry by redefining the abstract concept of wellness into intuitive categories tailored to customers’ lifestyles, such as "eating well" and "filling up well." It placed wellness shots and gummy-type health foods, which are gaining attention in the global wellness market for their convenience and high absorption rates, at the forefront to generate broad consumer demand. It also introduced wellness shots concentrated in small bottles or pouches as single items, allowing customers to try and choose products without feeling burdened.

An industry official said, "As younger consumers increase their spending on health functional foods, inner beauty products with greater convenience and diverse functions are flooding the market," adding, "Related companies are also betting on them as the next growth engine following the K-beauty boom and are accelerating their expansion into global markets."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.