"Is It Safe to Swim While Wearing Contact Lenses?"... What an Eye Specialist Advises

File photo source: Pixabay

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] As more people head to swimming pools, water parks, valleys, and the sea during the summer vacation season, contact lens wearers are also being urged to pay attention to eye health. Entering the water while wearing lenses can allow bacteria and other microorganisms to attach to the lenses, potentially leading to serious eye diseases such as keratitis.

Contact lenses are thin medical devices that fit closely over the cornea, making it easy for bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms in the water to stick to the lens surface. Professor Seo of the Department of Ophthalmology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital explained, "Because pathogenic microorganisms can easily attach to lenses, contact with water while wearing them weakens the cornea's defenses, and the sealed space between the lens and the cornea becomes an ideal environment for pathogens to multiply."

A typical condition is keratitis. In addition to bacterial keratitis, Acanthamoeba keratitis can also occur, though rarely, and it is difficult to treat. Acanthamoeba is a single-celled microorganism found in soil, tap water, swimming pools, rivers, and seawater. If it infects the eye, treatment can take a long time and, in severe cases, may even lead to vision loss.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also identifies exposure to water while wearing contact lenses as a major risk factor for eye infections. Contact lenses reduce the amount of oxygen reaching the cornea, weakening its defenses, while the space between the lens and the cornea creates an environment where pathogens can easily multiply. In particular, colored circle lenses may pose an even higher risk of infection because they have lower oxygen permeability than regular lenses.

At the early stage, Acanthamoeba keratitis may resemble ordinary conjunctivitis, but symptoms often worsen over time. Common symptoms include severe eye pain, decreased vision, redness, sensitivity to light, tearing, and a foreign-body sensation.

The safest option during water activities is to avoid wearing contact lenses. If vision correction is needed, glasses or prescription swim goggles are recommended. If lenses must be worn, disposable lenses should be used and discarded immediately after the activity. It is also important to wash your hands thoroughly before handling lenses and to maintain hygiene by regularly cleaning and replacing lens cases.

Professor Seo advised, "Just because they are disposable contact lenses does not mean the risk of infection disappears the moment they come into contact with water." He added, "Since bacteria and microorganisms such as Acanthamoeba can attach to the lens surface as soon as it touches water, the safest choice is to avoid wearing contact lenses altogether during water activities."

Professor Seo also stressed, "If redness, pain, vision loss, or sensitivity to light persists after water activities, you should see an eye doctor without delay. Because Acanthamoeba keratitis is difficult to treat and can take a long time to recover from, prevention is more important than anything else."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Seo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.