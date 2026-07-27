AI Trained on Pathology Images and Reports Boosts Cancer Prognosis Prediction Accuracy by Up to 30%

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] An artificial intelligence model has been developed that predicts cancer patients' prognosis by analyzing pathology tissue images and pathology reports together.

A research team led by Professor Lee Young-chan of the Department of Otolaryngology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, in a joint study with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), developed a multimodal AI model called "CALM" that integrates clinical information from pathology images and reports. The team said it improved cancer prognosis prediction performance compared with existing image-text fusion methods.

The team also confirmed the model's applicability through external validation using public data from 14 cancer types as well as data from head and neck cancer patients at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong. The findings were published in BioData Mining, an international journal in the field of biomedical AI.

◇Why accurate prognosis prediction matters, as cancer progresses differently in each patient

Even when diagnosed with the same cancer type and stage, patients can show different rates of progression, treatment response and prognosis.

Accurate prognosis prediction is an important basis for setting individualized treatment plans, including treatment intensity and follow-up intervals. Recently, multimodal AI research that analyzes pathology images of cancer tissue together with molecular data such as genes and transcriptomes has been expanding. However, molecular analysis requires separate tests and additional costs, and in real-world clinical settings, there are not many patient records that include both pathology images and molecular data.

To address this, the team developed CALM, a multimodal AI model that analyzes pathology slides and pathology reports, which are routinely generated during cancer diagnosis. CALM integrates the two sources to predict a patient's survival risk and was designed to reflect criteria needed in actual clinical practice by learning the characteristics of risk groups by cancer type.

The study used patient data from 14 cancer types included in TCGA (The Cancer Genome Atlas), a large public cancer research database established by the U.S. National Cancer Institute. The team compared CALM's predictive performance with existing image-based, text-based and image-text fusion models.

◇Average cancer prognosis prediction improved by 11.45% across 14 cancer types

The results showed that the CALM-based model improved average prognosis prediction accuracy by 11.45% across 14 cancer types compared with the existing image-text fusion model. Performance improved in 13 of the 14 cancer types. The largest gain was seen in colorectal cancer, at 30.38%, followed by liver cancer at 26.99%, pancreatic cancer at 21.11%, stomach cancer at 16.13% and lung squamous cell carcinoma at 15.02%.

CALM also showed a similar level of predictive performance when compared with other prognosis prediction models based on pathology images and genomic data developed in previous studies. This suggests that high-level cancer prognosis prediction may be possible using only pathology images and reports, without separate genomic information.

◇Applicability confirmed with domestic head and neck cancer patient data

To determine whether CALM could also be applied to patients of different ethnicities and those treated at other medical institutions, the team validated the model using pathology images and reports from 139 head and neck cancer patients at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong.

When the model was applied without additional training, CALM showed higher prognosis prediction performance than the existing image-text fusion model. The team also analyzed the tissue regions that CALM highlighted in relation to the pathology reports, and found that they largely matched the tumor areas marked by clinicians, confirming the basis used for prediction.

This study shows that prognosis prediction accuracy for cancer patients can be improved by using pathology images and reports generated in routine clinical care, even without genomic data. In particular, it is significant in that it incorporated clinical information contained in pathology reports, such as tumor size and metastasis status, into AI training, helping to overcome the limitations of earlier methods that analyzed only pathology images. If further research is conducted, the model is expected to help classify patient risk more precisely and serve as a support tool for treatment and follow-up planning.

Professor Lee Young-chan explained, "Pathology reports contain important clinical information reflecting clinicians' judgments about tumor shape and progression. Through this study, we confirmed that an AI model using pathology images and reports can improve the accuracy of cancer prognosis prediction." He added, "Since AI is a support tool that helps clinicians make decisions, we plan to continue verifying its clinical applicability through further research."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Young-chan

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.