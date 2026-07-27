Do you know why you get sick as soon as you travel? It may be "Leisure Sickness"

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] During the summer vacation season, some people arrive at their destination and suddenly start shivering for no clear reason. Their soles, which felt fine before the trip, begin to ache. Fatigue can hit out of nowhere, headaches may develop, and in severe cases, even a feverish feeling can appear. It is the kind of experience many people may have had at least once after booking an expensive hotel and flight and heading off on a trip.

Some call this phenomenon "Leisure Sickness." It is not an official medical diagnosis, but a concept first introduced by Dutch psychology researchers. It refers to symptoms such as body aches, headaches and fatigue that appear when people take a break from tense daily routines such as work or study.

◇When tension eases, the body finally feels the pain

Leisure Sickness does not develop overnight. When months of heavy workloads, school demands or childcare responsibilities are combined with sleep deprivation, the nervous system stays in a state of alert for a long time. Stress-related hormones do not return to normal immediately just because a vacation has begun. It usually takes several days for cortisol, the hormone linked to stress, to stabilize.

But as relaxation begins and the level of alertness gradually drops, the fatigue and muscle tension that had been suppressed start to surface all at once. As the body, which had been in a constant state of tension, relaxes, the balance of the autonomic nervous system and immune system can temporarily be disrupted.

This is not limited to any particular group. Office workers often remain under prolonged stress from deadlines and work pressure, students face exams and academy schedules, and homemakers deal with school vacations, holiday preparations and housework all at once.

The problem is that these changes do not end with simple fatigue. During vacation season, people travel long distances, carry heavy luggage, and take part in activities they do not usually do, such as swimming or hiking. If muscles and joints that have been stiffened by tension have not fully adapted, the strain on the lower back, shoulders and feet can increase.

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◇The rise of "carrier syndrome" and foot pain at vacation spots

One typical example is "carrier syndrome." When travelers pull a heavy suitcase with one hand for long periods, their center of gravity shifts to one side, which can throw off the balance of the spine and pelvis. The strain on the wrists and arms can also spread to the shoulders and neck. In particular, suddenly lifting a suitcase to get over stairs or curbs can place a momentary overload on the lower-back muscles and ligaments.

Muscles that normally stay tense may compensate for this burden to some extent, so the pain may not be strongly felt. But in a state of Leisure Sickness, muscle fatigue becomes apparent all at once and recovery ability also temporarily declines, so the same stimulus can lead to greater pain.

The most sensitive area during vacation season is the feet. As people tour attractions and search for restaurants, their daily step count often rises to three or four times the usual level. During this process, repeated microdamage can build up in the plantar fascia, which absorbs impact on the soles. The burden becomes even greater when people wear sandals or slippers with poor cushioning for long periods in summer.

According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), there were 289,338 patients with Plantar fasciitis in Korea in 2024. Among them, July, the summer vacation month, recorded 46,183 patients, the highest number of the year. That was more than 60 percent higher than February, when the number was lowest at 28,157. The figures show that increased activity and footwear choices during vacation season have a significant impact on foot health.

◇The start of a safe vacation begins with learning how to rest

To fully enjoy a vacation, it is important not to rush into a packed schedule as soon as you arrive. Instead, give your body time to unwind. On the first day, when travel has already left you tired, it is better to focus on enough sleep, rest and light stretching rather than sightseeing or leisure activities. A vacation is not just time away from daily life; it is also a process of helping the body recover from accumulated fatigue.

However, if neck, back or sole pain does not ease easily even after the trip ends, it is better not to dismiss it as a simple aftereffect of vacation and instead get an accurate diagnosis.

In Korean medicine, such patients are first treated with Chuna manual therapy to restore the body's overall balance. Chuna manual therapy is a hands-on treatment in which a Korean medicine doctor uses their hands or other parts of the body to correct misaligned spines and joints and relax stiff surrounding muscles.

In addition, if a particular area is especially painful, acupuncture and Bee Venom Acupuncture are used. For example, in Korean medicine, when there is pain in the plantar fascia, acupuncture is used to loosen tight muscles in the calves and soles, reducing the burden on the area. Bee Venom Acupuncture, which involves injecting purified bee venom components into the affected area, is then used for anti-inflammatory treatment. In fact, a clinical case study published by Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine in The Journal of Chuna Manual Medicine for Spine and Nerves found that the pain numerical rating scale (NRS; 0-10) of a Plantar fasciitis patient dropped from 10 before Bee Venom Acupuncture treatment to 2 afterward.

Hong Soon-seong, director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine, said, "The pain that appears as Leisure Sickness may not simply be caused by a vacation itself, but could be a signal from fatigue and tension that have built up in the body over a long period of time." He added, "During a vacation, it is important to rest enough to match the body's recovery pace. If pain continues after the vacation, do not ignore it. Get appropriate treatment to prevent it from developing into chronic pain."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Hong Soon-seong, director of Jaseng Hospital of Korean Medicine

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.