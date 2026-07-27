A Scalp That Looked Like Brain Wrinkles: What Is This Condition?

Photo source: Sohu.com

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story from China about a man in his 20s whose scalp changed into a brain-like wrinkled shape because of a rare disease is drawing attention.

After 11 months of treatment and two surgeries, he regained an appearance close to normal.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a 23-year-old man identified as A from Hunan Province in China was recently successfully treated for a rare scalp disorder, Cutis Verticis Gyrata, at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Hubei Province.

Since childhood, A had experienced his scalp gradually becoming harder and thicker. Over time, abnormal skin growth caused deep folds to form, resembling the wrinkles of the brain. By around age 14, the deformity had become severe enough to cover about half of his head.

This caused serious difficulties in daily life and also took a heavy psychological toll. He visited a local hospital and tried tissue expansion surgery, but the results were unsatisfactory. He later sought surgery at several medical institutions, but most said it would be difficult because scars from previous operations had left too little normal scalp tissue.

He then went to the plastic surgery department at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, where doctors examined him and diagnosed him with the rare condition Cutis Verticis Gyrata.

The disorder causes the soft tissue of the scalp to thicken excessively, creating folds similar to those on the surface of the brain. It is usually not life-threatening, but it is known to place a heavy mental and social burden on patients because of the severe change in appearance. The exact cause has not yet been identified, and it is generally not considered a congenital disease or one directly linked to other underlying conditions.

Doctors then carried out several surgeries over about 11 months starting in July last year, and recently completed the treatment successfully.

After the operation, hair began growing normally on A's scalp, and his appearance reportedly recovered to a level very close to that of a typical scalp.

Local internet users reacted with comments such as, "Just looking at the photos gives me chills," "He must have suffered a lot emotionally over the years," and "This is encouraging news for other patients with the same condition."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.