2026 Pink Run to Be Held at Sangam World Cup Park on October 11

Registration for Pink Run, the country's largest Pink Ribbon Campaign promoting women's health, will open on July 27.

All entry fees will be donated to low-income breast cancer patients, spreading positive impact.

The Korea Breast Cancer Foundation, chaired by Noh Dong-young, announced that it will hold the 2026 Pink Run at Sangam World Cup Park in Seoul on Sunday, October 11.

Now in its 26th year, the 2026 Pink Run is a leading charity running event in South Korea that aims to protect women's breast health and raise awareness of the importance of breast cancer prevention and early detection. As part of the Pink Ribbon Campaign to promote breast health awareness, the event has drawn more than 420,000 cumulative participants and raised about 4.4 billion won since 2001, establishing itself as a flagship women's health campaign in Korea.

The event is co-hosted by the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation, the Korean Breast Cancer Society, the Korea Cancer Association and the Seoul Foundation for Women & Family. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), Seoul Metropolitan City, Hana Bank and Woofos.

The race is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on October 11 at Sangam World Cup Park. To make participation easy for everyone, it will offer two courses, 10 km and 5 km. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27, and will close once 5,000 participants have signed up on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications can be submitted through the official Pink Run website.

All participation fees will be donated to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation and used in full for women's health lectures on breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well as treatment support programs for breast cancer patients from vulnerable groups. The event adds warmth and meaning through giving, and it continues to draw strong public interest, with registrations often closing early each year.

On the day of the event, Peace Plaza will feature not only the running courses but also a Pink Ribbon Campaign zone where participants can learn breast self-examination, along with a variety of events and photo zones. It is expected to serve as a festival that the whole family can enjoy.

Korea Breast Cancer Foundation Chairman Noh Dong-young said, "The essence of the Pink Ribbon Campaign is to foster a proper understanding of breast cancer, promote lifelong care for breast health, and spread messages of healthy living and hope." He added, "As this year marks the 26th edition, we will prepare thoroughly so that all participants can join the Pink Ribbon Campaign safely and meaningfully."

Detailed schedules and souvenir package information for the 2026 Pink Run can be found on the official Pink Run website.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.