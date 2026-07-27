Can You Taste the Dishes from "Street Restaurant Fighter"? Relay Pop-Up Store Opens at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch

◇Street Restaurant Fighter pop-up store at the basement level of Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch. Photo courtesy of Lotte Department Store.

A relay pop-up store where visitors can sample dishes featured on tvN's variety show "Street Restaurant Fighter" will run at the food hall on the basement first floor of Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch through September 17.

Until August 6, visitors can try a set menu featuring Chef Kim Ho-yoon's "Black Pepper Cube Steak" and "Mala Boiling Seafood."

After enjoying the pop-up menu, customers who upload food photos and their own taste reviews with the required hashtags #StreetRestaurantFighterPopUp and #IAmTheJudgeNow? to YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels will be entered into a giveaway. One winner from each platform, two in total, will receive 300,000 won in Lotte Department Store shopping support. In addition, 20 customers who leave creative and entertaining taste reviews will be selected separately to receive a three-month TVING subscription.

Meanwhile, "Street Restaurant Fighter" is a real-life business survival show in which 20 teams of food vendors are sent to the streets without rank insignia, and survival or elimination is decided solely by customer choice.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.