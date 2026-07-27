A family dog reunited after 5 years and 1,000 km apart: "We never gave up"

Photo source: New York Post

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A family dog that disappeared after running away from home was found more than 1,000 km away five years later and was dramatically reunited with its original family. According to U.S. media outlets including the New York Post, Immaculada Jackman, who lives in Lincoln, Nebraska, said her dog Chong vanished without a trace after escaping from home in 2021. Even after so much time had passed, the family never gave up hope that the dog would one day return.

In an interview with WKRC-TV, Jackman said, "We kept looking for Chong." She added, "We went back to the neighborhood where we used to live and kept driving around, checking to see whether someone might be walking Chong or whether he was wandering the streets."

The miracle came five years after the dog went missing.

An acquaintance sent her a social media post from an animal shelter, which said Chong had been found behind a truck stop in Indiana, about 1,033 km from Nebraska.

Jackman immediately contacted the shelter and said she wanted to bring Chong home.

But an unexpected problem arose.

The shelter said it had confirmed that someone had registered a new microchip after Chong went missing. Under the rules, it first had to contact the person listed on that microchip to confirm whether they wanted to claim the dog.

Shelter staff expressed sympathy to the original family and explained that Chong could be returned to them if the registered party did not come forward within three days.

Jackman recalled, "The staff told me they were all hoping and praying that the other person would not respond."

Fortunately, no new registrant came forward before the deadline.

In the end, Chong was returned to the Jackman family through legal procedures.

A released video showed Chong, reunited with his owner after a long time, initially looking unfamiliar and confused before soon leaning into Jackman's arms and barking happily.

Jackman said she hoped the reunion would give hope to people who have lost their pets.

She said, "Never lose hope." She added, "It took us five years, but we were finally able to find Chong again."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.