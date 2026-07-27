Air-purifying companion trees delivered to local children's centers as KB Kookmin Card employees volunteer to grow plants

◇KB Kookmin Card delivered companion trees grown by its employees to a local children's center. Photo courtesy of KB Kookmin Card

KB Kookmin Card donated companion trees that employees had grown themselves to a local children's center.

The donation was part of the company's plant-growing volunteer program, which has been running since 2019. Employees grow air-purifying plants themselves and then deliver them to local children's centers as part of a social contribution initiative.

The carefully nurtured plants were delivered to the center to help make the living space more pleasant. They also gave children a chance to care for and cultivate plants directly, helping them naturally learn the value of life and the importance of the environment.

At local children's centers that received companion trees last year, children continued activities such as naming the plants and watering them themselves. More than just a donation item, the plants served as a way for children to learn the value of life and experience the joy of caring for plants, drawing a positive response.

This activity, carried out through voluntary employee participation, turned the process of growing and sharing the companion trees into an everyday eco-friendly practice. Employees who took part also received Carbon Neutral Point System rewards for their green lifestyle efforts.

A KB Kookmin Card official said, "We hope the companion trees lovingly grown by our employees will become a small opportunity for children to learn the value of life and the importance of the environment."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.