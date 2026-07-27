A Korean man stripped naked and directed traffic on a Thai road... "Why did he do that?"

Photo source: TikTok

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Korean man who caused traffic disruption in the middle of a busy district in Bangkok, Thailand, has been arrested by police.

Investigators found that the man had been staying illegally in Thailand for years.

According to local media outlets, including Channel 7, the 51-year-old Korean man, identified as A, was seen on the road in Bangkok's Thonglor area on the 24th gesturing toward vehicles and acting as if he were directing traffic.

In the released video, he is seen standing in the middle of the road with his shirt off, wearing only black shorts and sneakers, and using his hands to indicate the direction cars should go.

Drivers slowed down to avoid him, causing a brief traffic jam in the area. Fortunately, there were no collisions or injuries.

Local residents and motorcycle taxi drivers said they knew the man from before.

They said he had been staying at a nearby hotel and was often seen dining at restaurants in the area while dressed neatly.

Some residents raised the possibility that he may have been under the influence of drugs. However, local police have not officially confirmed those claims.

Residents said he had never shown violent behavior before, but they expressed concern that stepping into a road with moving vehicles could have put both him and drivers at risk.

After the video was made public, police arrested the man on the 25th.

Investigators confirmed that he had remained in the country illegally for years after his Thai visa expired.

Police said he is currently being held on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act and will be deported after legal procedures are completed.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.