Paris Baguette Launches New Summer Desserts: Mango Chestnut Sand and Zero Two-Tone Bar

Paris Baguette has launched two new summer treats, Mango Chestnut Sand and Zero Two-Tone Bar, designed to be enjoyed as a refreshing snack in hot weather.
"Mango Chestnut Sand" is made with a soft, moist sandwich cake filled with sweet mango and tangy yogurt cream.
In line with its "fruit bomb" concept, it includes large pieces of mango for a richer texture and more vivid appearance. The combination of intense mango flavor and refreshing yogurt is its key appeal, and it tastes even fresher when served chilled.
"Zero Two-Tone Bar" is a fruit sorbet ice bar built around a "zero" concept, with calories, sugar, and added sugars all removed.
It features a two-tone design with two layers of fruit. The lineup includes "Zero Two-Tone Bar Berry Berry," which offers a sweet-tart and refreshing blend of strawberry and blueberry, and "Zero Two-Tone Bar Mango Passion Fruit," which combines smooth mango with tangy passion fruit.
The new products are part of Paris Baguette's "Had a meal? Go to Paba?" campaign. Reflecting consumers' lifestyle of enjoying dessert after meals, the campaign introduces a new daily routine: "Paris Baguette after a meal."
A Paris Baguette official said the company plans to continue introducing a variety of trend-driven desserts and snack products.
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.