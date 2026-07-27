Paris Baguette Launches New Summer Desserts: Mango Chestnut Sand and Zero Two-Tone Bar

Provided by Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette has launched two new summer treats, Mango Chestnut Sand and Zero Two-Tone Bar, designed to be enjoyed as a refreshing snack in hot weather.

"Mango Chestnut Sand" is made with a soft, moist sandwich cake filled with sweet mango and tangy yogurt cream.

In line with its "fruit bomb" concept, it includes large pieces of mango for a richer texture and more vivid appearance. The combination of intense mango flavor and refreshing yogurt is its key appeal, and it tastes even fresher when served chilled.

Provided by Paris Baguette

"Zero Two-Tone Bar" is a fruit sorbet ice bar built around a "zero" concept, with calories, sugar, and added sugars all removed.

It features a two-tone design with two layers of fruit. The lineup includes "Zero Two-Tone Bar Berry Berry," which offers a sweet-tart and refreshing blend of strawberry and blueberry, and "Zero Two-Tone Bar Mango Passion Fruit," which combines smooth mango with tangy passion fruit.

The new products are part of Paris Baguette's "Had a meal? Go to Paba?" campaign. Reflecting consumers' lifestyle of enjoying dessert after meals, the campaign introduces a new daily routine: "Paris Baguette after a meal."

A Paris Baguette official said the company plans to continue introducing a variety of trend-driven desserts and snack products.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.