Shock Autopsy Results Released for Saudi Prince in His 20s Found Dead at Hotel

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The cause of death for a Saudi Arabian prince who was found dead at a luxury hotel in London, United Kingdom, last November has been confirmed as cardiac arrest caused by taking a large amount of alcohol together with several drugs.

According to British media outlets including The Daily Telegraph, the London coroner's court held an inquest into the death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud, 29, and concluded that cardiac arrest was triggered by the combined effects of drugs and alcohol.

Toxicology results released in court showed that the prince's blood alcohol concentration was 0.222%, nearly three times the UK's legal driving limit of 0.08%.

Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, known as a party drug, and the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, whose active ingredient is alprazolam, were also found in his system.

The prince was found collapsed in a bathroom at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington, London, on November 25 last year by a housekeeping staff member. The hotel is a luxury property with a nightly rate of about $800, or roughly 1.2 million won.

Paramedics who responded to the scene performed CPR, but he never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead there.

During the inquest, it was also revealed that the prince had received inpatient treatment at a rehabilitation facility in London about three months before his death.

At the time, he was said to have been taking part in a program to treat dependence on alcohol, benzodiazepines and anti-anxiety medication.

In a statement submitted to the court, the attending doctor said, "The prince actively participated in treatment and maintained good relationships with other patients," adding, "Although he showed signs of depression and anxiety when he was admitted, he was assessed as having regained stability after completing treatment."

He did not attend a scheduled video consultation after being discharged, but medical staff said they did not consider him to be in any especially dangerous condition at the time.

The prince later received additional treatment at a rehabilitation center in St Helens, Merseyside, and was discharged in October last year.

The autopsy found no significant acute or chronic illness, and confirmed that the direct cause of death was cardiac arrest resulting from the combined effects of drugs and alcohol.

CCTV footage taken shortly before his death showed the prince leaving the hotel to smoke a cigarette for the last time.

At the time of his death, the Saudi royal family issued an official statement saying, "Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Al Saud has passed away abroad," and added, "We pray that he may rest in peace in heaven."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.