"Woman in Her 30s Dies Suddenly Two Hours Into Plastic Surgery After Saving Money Her Whole Life"

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman in her 30s from Colombia died during liposuction and breast augmentation surgery after using money she had saved her entire life.

Her family raised the possibility of medical negligence, and local prosecutors have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of her death.

According to foreign media outlets including Mirror, Sara Milena Echeverria Alcendra, 31, a mother of two who lived in Barranquilla, Colombia, suffered an emergency while undergoing liposuction and breast augmentation at a local plastic surgery clinic and later died.

The surgery was expected to take about seven hours, but about two hours after it began, her husband was told that her condition had become critical. He was later informed that she had died.

Her husband said, "My wife was healthy, and all the tests before surgery showed no problems," and urged authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident.

According to the family, the couple had saved about 65.3 million Colombian pesos, or roughly 29 million won, over several years to cover the surgery.

Her husband said, "That money was savings she had collected over her entire life. It was essentially money saved over half of her life."

Sara, who died, initially weighed about 100 kilograms, but her doctor told her she would need to lose weight before the surgery could be performed.

She then combined dieting with exercise and lost more than 30 kilograms over about five months.

Her husband explained, "My wife worked incredibly hard to have the surgery." He added, "After losing more than 30 kilograms, she underwent several tests, and all the results came back normal."

The family said Sara also received treatment to raise her hemoglobin levels before she was finally cleared for surgery.

After Sara's sudden death, the family called for a thorough investigation into whether there was any negligence during the procedure.

The hospital is reportedly yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances of her death.

Her body has been transferred to a forensic institute for an autopsy, and prosecutors are investigating the exact cause of death as well as whether the medical staff bear any criminal or civil liability.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.