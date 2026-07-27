CHUNGHO NAIS Sees Growth in Its Own Online Mall, June Sales Rise on Expanded Customer Touchpoints

CHUNGHO NAIS's efforts to expand customer touchpoints are paying off. According to the company on the 27th, sales in June at its newly launched online store, Chungho Nais Mall, rose 300% from a year earlier.

Chungho Nais Mall is designed to provide product information and rental terms in an intuitive way, allowing customers to conveniently choose products that fit their lifestyle and needs. Users can handle everything online, from consultation requests to contracts, payments, and delivery and installation updates. After signing a contract, they can also easily check contract details and usage status.

Through its online store, CHUNGHO NAIS continues to offer information on new products and key items, while steadily expanding seasonal promotions and customer benefits. As summer gets underway, Chungho Nais Mall is also running the "Cool Chungho Festa" for customers who purchase ice water purifiers.

A CHUNGHO NAIS official said, "We will continue to improve the content and services of our online store from the customer's perspective and work to provide differentiated benefits."

Kim Se-hyung, sportschosun.com fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.