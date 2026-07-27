Sony Korea unveils all-in-one super zoom camera RX10 V to maximize convenience

Sony Korea said on the 27th that it has launched the all-in-one super zoom camera RX10 V (RX10M5). It is the fifth-generation model in the RX10 series and the successor to the RX10M4, which was released in 2017, arriving nine years later.

According to Sony Korea, the RX10M5 is designed to shoot everything from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto with a single lens. It is equipped with a 20.1-megapixel 1.0-inch stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor and a BIONZ XR image processing engine. The camera also features a total of eight ED lenses, including two aspherical ED lenses and one Super ED lens, which effectively correct chromatic aberration in the telephoto range and deliver high contrast and sharp image quality across the entire zoom range.

It uses a ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-600mm high-magnification zoom lens with optical image stabilization, making it suitable for a wide range of uses, from everyday shooting to sports and wildlife photography. For close-up shots, it can focus as near as about 3 cm at 24mm and about 72 cm at 600mm.

The RX10M5 supports 4K 120p video recording, allowing users to create smooth slow-motion footage at up to 5x speed in 4K resolution. Active mode improves shooting stability during handheld use. When used with a compatible microphone sold separately via the multi interface (MI) shoe, it can transmit audio directly as a digital signal for high-quality sound recording. Its AI-based Auto Framing feature automatically recognizes subjects and places them at the center of the frame, helping create the optimal composition.

A Sony Korea official said, "The RX10M5 supports everything from wide-angle to ultra-telephoto shooting, making it highly versatile for a wide range of settings, including everyday use, sports, and wildlife photography." The official added, "Its AF technology and integrated lens design, which extends all the way to ultra-telephoto range, will support users' creative expression."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.