Hanatour's Customer Satisfaction Index on the Rise, Hits Record 87 in Q2

Hanatour's Customer Satisfaction Index (HCSI) has recently been on the rise. HCSI is the company's proprietary customer satisfaction measure, which scores customers' satisfaction and expectations based on their experiences with Hanatour travel products.

According to Hanatour on the 27th, HCSI reached 87 points in the second quarter of this year. Before the pandemic in 2019, it remained in the 70-point range. After the launch of Hana Pack 2.0, it climbed into the 80s and has stayed in the mid-80s for the past two years. It then rose to 87 points for the first time in the first quarter, extending its upward trend.

A key driver behind the improvement is product enhancements based on VOCs, or customer feedback. Hanatour's product managers closely analyze recurring complaints and turn them into actual changes in itineraries and services to improve the customer experience. The company is also promoting a Customer Experience Check-in initiative to identify customer experience risks in advance and turn them into improvement tasks.

Quality improvements are also showing up in results. In the second quarter, GMV for all mid- to high-end packaged products accounted for about 55% of the total, the highest level since data collection began. In particular, for medium- and long-haul products, the GMV share of mid- to high-end packaged products rose to 77%.

A Hanatour official said, "We will provide differentiated travel experiences to further improve the quality of our products."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.