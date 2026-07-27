JW Marriott Jeju Wins Two Awards at the 2025 GM & Hotel Awards

◇Lobby view of JW Marriott Jeju

JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa said it won two awards at the 2025 GM & Hotel Awards, hosted by Marriott International for the Asia-Pacific region excluding Greater China. The awards program recognizes innovative practices and outstanding performance at Marriott International hotels across the Asia-Pacific region.

According to JW Marriott Jeju on the 27th, the hotel was named the top luxury brand hotel in the F&B Innovation Leadership General Manager category and the Best F&B Revenue Growth category at the 2025 GM & Hotel Awards. Its distinctive dining experiences, built around Jeju's local ingredients and culture, were recognized as a driver of real revenue growth and a sustainable business model.

In Marriott International's 2025 luxury dining series, "Forgotten Flavors," JW Marriott Jeju turned the stories of Jeju Haenyeo (women divers) and local producers into a culinary experience that reflects Jeju's culture and seasons at its restaurant Yeoumul. That direction also led to global exposure through the Netflix series "Ed & Ryu: Mad About Seafood," produced by BBC Studios. The wood-fired grill restaurant The Flying Hog was also selected for the "La Liste World Top 1000 Restaurants" for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026, underscoring its global culinary competitiveness.

◇Lee Min-young, general manager of JW Marriott Jeju.

Since early July, JW Marriott Jeju has been offering the premium wellness program "Jeju Forest Journey" in partnership with the Jeju Tourism Organization. The program connects the Seogwipo Healing Forest with Jeju's traditional lunchbox culture, "Charong," allowing guests to experience the island's nature and food culture together. Moving into August, the hotel will fully revamp its breakfast service and introduce a buffet that reflects the needs of guests from different nationalities, as well as seasonal changes.

Lee Min-young, general manager of JW Marriott Jeju, said, "The result of every team member on site, from staff to managers and leaders, working together to create the best guest experience has set a new standard for global luxury dining." She added, "We will continue to present new F&B experiences that incorporate the unique culture of the region."

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.