Five Hanjin Group Airlines Launch Voice Volunteer Campaign to Read Children’s Books

Employees from five Hanjin Group airlines, including Korean Air, recently took part in a voice volunteer campaign called "Better Tomorrow Studio." The initiative is part of a social contribution project that turns children’s books into audiobooks.

According to Korean Air on the 27th, about 20 employees from the five airlines joined the campaign on the afternoon of the 24th at Korean Air headquarters in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. Following a joint social contribution effort by Korean Air and Asiana Airlines last year, employees from Jin Air, Air Busan, and Air Seoul also joined this year, adding greater meaning to the event.

The campaign was carried out through voluntary applications from employees who wanted to contribute their voices. For the English book recordings, applicants who could speak English fluently were given priority to ensure smooth delivery. After receiving training from professional voice actors, they rehearsed and then recorded their assigned sections of the children’s books.

The audiobooks produced through this campaign include eight titles in total: six Korean children’s books and two English children’s books. Reflecting the nature of an airline company, the selection was designed to let children experience travel and culture indirectly. This year, English audiobooks were added for the first time to also support English learning.

After recording and editing were completed, the audiobooks were loaded onto reading support devices so they could be played easily. Hanjin Group plans to deliver the devices to children from underprivileged families, along with 400 copies of the same children’s books used for the audiobooks, for a total of 50 sets.

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.