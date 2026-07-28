Why 1 mm SMILE Pro Is Not Something to Fear for Summer Vision Correction

"Doctor, I want to have the surgery, but it is summer, so is that really okay?"

These days, that is a question I often hear in the exam room during the height of summer. My answer is always the same: "Summer is the best season for SMILE LASIK."

The reason is simple. In the end, vision correction surgery comes down to how well you recover. Summer is a season with school breaks and vacations, so patients can focus on recovery. SMILE LASIK and SMILE Pro also recover at a different pace from other procedures. Today, I will address some of the common concerns about summer surgery one by one.

Many people worry that surgery in hot, humid weather could lead to infection, but that concern comes from a misunderstanding of the procedure.

LASIK and LASEK require a wider incision in the cornea, so the wound is larger and recovery takes longer. By contrast, SMILE makes an incision of only about 1.0 mm in the cornea, roughly one-twentieth the size of a LASIK incision. Because the wound is smaller, recovery is faster, and the period of exposure to outside conditions is shorter. Patients can even wash their face with water starting the day after surgery.

It is not that surgery cannot be done in summer. Rather, because it is SMILE, patients can feel at ease even in summer.

Some people also worry about infection in the summer, when bacteria multiply more easily, but that concern is unfounded. SMILE LASIK and SMILE Pro use an ultra-small incision of about 1.0 mm, leaving very little opening for bacteria to enter. In addition, all operating rooms are run as sterile clean rooms, equipped with HEPA filters, positive-pressure systems, and temperature and humidity controls to maintain consistent cleanliness regardless of the season.

Summer also brings concerns about eye diseases such as conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the conjunctiva, not the cornea, so if the symptoms are temporary, surgery can proceed after treatment. However, if the inflammation is severe, it is safer to wait until it subsides. Before surgery, detailed examinations and a specialist's judgment help determine the safest timing.

SMILE surgery, now one of the most popular procedures, offers many advantages as a vision correction treatment. Because the incision is small, pain is minimal and recovery is much faster. Many patients can return to daily life the day after surgery. Some have the procedure on Friday and go back to work on Monday, while others undergo surgery during the first week of vacation and enjoy the rest of their break to the fullest. Not having to give up an entire vacation for recovery is the real strength of SMILE.

Even with a quick recovery, a few precautions are still necessary. Because ultraviolet rays are stronger than usual, it is best to wear sunglasses or a hat when going outside and avoid midday outings if possible. Light sweat is fine, but avoid rubbing the area around the eyes hard, and refrain from intense sports for two to four weeks. Swimming or other water activities should be postponed for at least three to four weeks because of the risk of infection. If you are planning a long-haul flight, it is recommended to wait about three to four days after surgery before boarding, and it is a good idea to bring artificial tears.

Dry eye is closely related to the degree of corneal nerve damage during surgery. Because SMILE surgery uses an incision of about 1.0 mm, it minimizes nerve damage, so the eyes tend to feel less dry even under air conditioning. Still, temporary dryness may occur right after surgery, so it is better to reduce the time spent in direct airflow and use artificial tears as well.

For college students on break or office workers planning a vacation, now is an excellent time to leave behind uncomfortable glasses and contact lenses. If you follow regular checkups and use the prescribed eye drops properly, you can trust the proven facilities and medical staff and undergo the procedure with peace of mind, regardless of the season.

Courtesy of Jung Young-taek, hospital director at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

Jung Young-taek, hospital director at Jeonju Onnuri Eye Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.