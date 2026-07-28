"I Thought It Was Just the Heat"... Summer Dizziness Could Be a Sign of Cerebral Infarction

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] If you suddenly feel dizzy or weak while outdoors in the summer, it is easy to dismiss it as simply having been overcome by the heat. However, if one arm or leg becomes weak, your face droops on one side, or your speech becomes slurred, it may be a sign of cerebral infarction, not just a heat-related illness, and requires special attention.

Cerebral infarction is often thought of as a disease that occurs only in the cold winter months, but it is not safe to let your guard down in the sweltering summer either. Heavy sweating can leave the body dehydrated, concentrating the blood and creating conditions in which blood clots can form more easily. In addition, exposure to extreme heat can cause peripheral blood vessels to widen and blood pressure to drop temporarily. For people whose cerebral blood vessels are already narrowed, this can increase the risk of cerebral infarction. These changes require even greater caution in older adults and in people who already have risk factors for cerebrovascular disease. Cerebral infarction can also be caused by atherosclerosis, atrial fibrillation, small vessel disease, and other factors.

◇ In two of the past three years, summer patient numbers surpassed winter levels, raising a warning flag for summer cerebrovascular disease

In fact, the number of patients treated for cerebral infarction in Korea during the summer has been comparable to, or even higher than, the winter figure. According to the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA)'s public-interest disease statistics, patients with ischemic stroke received steady treatment of more than 150,000 people per month even in the summer months of June through August over the past three years (2023 to 2025).

The trend becomes even clearer when comparing total patient numbers by season. If the monthly number of cerebral infarction patients in the summer of 2023, from June to August, is simply added up, the total comes to 500,764, which is more than 20,000 higher than the 479,902 patients in the winter of the same year, from December to February of the following year. In 2025 as well, summer patients (487,750) slightly outnumbered winter patients (485,743) by about 0.4%.

◇ 85% of patients are in their 60s or older... older adults are especially vulnerable to summer dehydration

By age group, the risk is overwhelmingly concentrated among older adults. Based on cumulative patient data over the three-year period, patients aged 60 and older accounted for 85.2% of the total. By age bracket, those in their 70s made up the largest share at 30.5%, followed by those 80 and older at 29.6%, and those in their 60s at 25.2%.

Older adults are more likely to become dehydrated because their ability to sense thirst and regulate body temperature declines. The risk of cerebral infarction in summer can rise even further when medications such as diuretics or the effects of chronic illness are added. Older adults should therefore drink enough water and pay close attention to vascular health in the summer by consistently managing chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia.

◇ If symptoms appear, go to the emergency room immediately... remember the 'FAST' rule

Yoon Won-gi, head of the Cerebrovascular Center at Korea University Guro Hospital and professor of neurosurgery, said, "Simple dizziness is common in heat-related illness, dehydration, and peripheral vestibular disorders, so it is difficult to strongly suspect cerebral infarction based on that alone." He added, "If sudden dizziness is accompanied by gait instability, double vision, speech difficulty, or weakness or numbness on one side of the body, posterior circulation stroke should be suspected."

The most common warning signs of cerebral infarction are easy to remember with the 'FAST' rule.

F (Face, facial paralysis) means one corner of the mouth droops when smiling, or the two sides of the face look uneven. A (Arms, arm paralysis) means weakness or numbness in one arm or leg. S (Speech, speech disorder) means slurred speech or difficulty speaking in full sentences smoothly. T (Time, time to act) means calling 119 and going to the emergency room immediately when symptoms appear.

Even if these symptoms appear briefly and disappear within minutes or hours, they should not be ignored. They may indicate a transient ischemic attack, or mini-stroke, which is an emergency condition with a high risk of leading to cerebral infarction later. In particular, because a transient ischemic attack carries a high risk of progressing to an actual cerebral infarction within 48 hours, patients should not delay seeking care from a neurology or neurosurgery specialist even if the symptoms improve.

Treatment is carried out by quickly reopening the blocked cerebral blood vessel. If the patient arrives at the hospital within the golden time, doctors use intravenous thrombolytic drugs to dissolve the clot or perform acute thrombectomy, in which the clot is removed directly using a microcatheter.

In particular, thrombectomy can be performed up to 24 hours after onset depending on the findings of brain vessel imaging, so it is important not to give up just because the initial golden time has passed and to seek medical care immediately. However, this treatment is not applied uniformly to all patients. It is performed only when appropriate after a comprehensive assessment of the time of symptom onset, imaging findings, the location of the blocked vessel, bleeding risk, and the patient's condition. Although treatment outcomes have improved greatly thanks to recent advances in medical technology, the most important factor remains how quickly the patient reaches the hospital.

Yoon advised, "When spending time outdoors in the summer, you should drink lukewarm water frequently before you feel thirsty to prevent blood from becoming too concentrated." He added, "However, patients with underlying conditions such as heart failure or chronic renal failure, who need to limit fluid intake, must adjust their intake after consulting their attending physician." He also said, "In addition, patients taking medication for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus should not skip their doses, even during summer vacations or outdoor activities, because that is important for preventing cerebral infarction."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Yoon Won-gi, head of the Cerebrovascular Center

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.