"Young Adults With Depressive Symptoms Face More Than Double the Risk of Fatty Liver"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that young Korean adults with depressive symptoms face about twice the risk of fatty liver compared with those without such symptoms, and that the risk rises as depressive symptoms become more severe.

A research team led by Heo Yeon, a professor in the Department of Family Medicine at The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital and co-first author; Oh Sang-hoon, a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Eulji University Uijeongbu Eulji Medical Center and co-first author; and Nam Ga-eun, a professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Korea University Guro Hospital and corresponding author, analyzed the association between depressive symptoms and fatty liver in 7,831 final participants selected from 10,955 adults aged 19 to 44 who took part in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) from 2014 to 2022. The team excluded people who tested positive for hepatitis B or C, as well as those who drank at least moderately. Depressive symptoms were assessed using the PHQ-9 (Patient Health Questionnaire-9), a widely used screening tool, while fatty liver was defined using the Hepatic Steatosis Index (HSI).

Among the group with depressive symptoms (PHQ-9 score of 10 or higher), the prevalence of fatty liver was 33.9%, significantly higher than the 23.8% seen in the group without depressive symptoms. Even after adjusting for a range of socioeconomic factors, lifestyle habits, and comorbidities, people with depressive symptoms were found to have about twice the risk of fatty liver.

The study also found a trend in which fatty liver risk increased with the severity of depressive symptoms. Compared with the group with minimal depressive symptoms (PHQ-9 score of 0 to 4), the moderate group (PHQ-9 score of 10 to 14) had about 1.95 times higher risk, while the severe group (PHQ-9 score of 15 or higher) had about 2.41 times higher risk. The interaction was statistically significant, with the link between depressive symptoms and fatty liver appearing stronger among young adults with obesity or dyslipidemia. This suggests that depressive symptoms may have a greater impact on fatty liver in metabolically vulnerable young people.

Most previous studies on depressive symptoms and fatty liver have focused on middle-aged and older adults, Western populations, or specific high-risk groups. Research involving young Asians, who tend to develop metabolic abnormalities relatively early and may improve through lifestyle changes, has been limited. This study is meaningful because it addresses that gap by analyzing the association in a sample representative of young Korean adults.

Heo Yeon of The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital said, "This study began as we often saw in clinical practice that chronic diseases emerging at a young age can affect health and prognosis in old age." He added, "The findings show that depressive symptoms are not just a mental health issue, but are also closely linked to metabolic diseases such as fatty liver. For young people who report depressive symptoms, integrated care is needed, including not only mental health evaluation but also checks on weight, blood sugar, lipid levels, and liver health."

Nam Ga-eun of Korea University Guro Hospital said, "Because fatty liver in young adulthood can lead to a higher risk of future liver disease and cardiovascular disease, it is important to identify young adults with depressive symptoms early and manage them appropriately." She added, "Future prospective studies are needed to clarify the causal relationship between depressive symptoms and fatty liver."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

As PHQ-9 scores reflecting the severity of depressive symptoms increased, the risk of fatty liver, as assessed by the Hepatic Steatosis Index (HSI), also tended to rise. The same result remained after adjusting for a

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.