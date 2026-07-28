Eating Only for 8 Hours a Day and Fasting After 6 p.m. May Help Lower Dementia Risk

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that limiting mealtimes to about eight hours a day and avoiding food after 6 p.m. may help improve memory and problem-solving skills, while also lowering the risk of dementia. However, the researchers stressed that the findings do not directly prove a preventive effect against dementia and that further research is needed.

According to foreign media outlets including the Daily Mail, researchers at Rutgers University analyzed the cognitive benefits of time-restricted eating in 47 overweight or obese women aged 50 to 79.

All participants were instructed to reduce their daily calorie intake by 500 kcal from their usual level. Half of them were told to eat within a nine-hour window each day, and their actual average eating window was 8 hours and 12 minutes. By contrast, the comparison group ate freely for an average of 12 hours and 18 minutes.

After a six-month study period, both groups lost an average of about 6.8 kg. In addition to weight loss, the time-restricted eating group, which ate only between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., also performed better on tests of memory and learning ability.

They also showed significant improvements over the comparison group in spatial perception, planning, and problem-solving skills. However, there was no clear difference between the two groups in multitasking ability or reaction speed.

The researchers explained, "Weight loss alone can help slow age-related cognitive decline to some extent," and added, "If meals are finished at least four hours before bedtime and the daily eating window is limited to eight to nine hours, additional cognitive benefits may be expected compared with a typical 12-hour eating pattern."

They said that shortening the eating window appeared to reduce errors in memory and learning, while improving spatial planning and problem-solving abilities. This suggests the approach may help people remember information better in daily life and improve concentration and judgment.

The exact reason time-restricted eating may improve brain health has not yet been identified. However, the researchers said that a biological mechanism protecting nerve cells may be activated during periods of fasting. They also noted that eating right before bed can reduce sleep quality, and that sufficient sleep is known to be an important factor in preventing dementia.

Still, the study involved only 47 participants, making the sample relatively small. It also only showed an association between time-restricted eating and improved cognitive function, rather than proving a causal link that it actually reduces dementia risk. The researchers therefore emphasized the need for long-term studies with more participants.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.