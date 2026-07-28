"I love you, send me money": Romance scam impersonating Elon Musk leads to loss of 6 million won

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man who allegedly posed as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and stole money has been arrested amid a string of so-called romance scam crimes in which fraudsters impersonate globally famous figures to demand cash.

According to Japanese media outlets, including The Yomiuri Shimbun, police in Kumamoto Prefecture said they arrested a 31-year-old company employee identified as A, who lives in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, on fraud charges.

Police said A, together with an unidentified accomplice, approached a 65-year-old woman in Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, whom they had met through X (formerly Twitter), by pretending to be Elon Musk in September and December last year.

They allegedly deceived the victim by sending messages such as, "I love you. Listen to me," "Send 500,000 yen now," and "If you buy a fan card, you can meet me in person," and are accused of receiving a total of 700,000 yen, or about 6 million won.

During questioning, A reportedly said, "It is true that I made the victim send money, but I do not know about the other parts."

Police believe A played the role of a so-called "cash-out agent," handling the withdrawal of the stolen funds and converting them into cryptocurrency.

Police are now conducting a focused investigation, believing that the group may have an organized network behind it.

In Japan, police have been urging the public to remain especially vigilant as romance scam crimes continue to rise, with suspects posing as famous business leaders or entertainers on social media, building trust, and then using romantic feelings or investment schemes to extort money.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.