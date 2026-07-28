"A 13 Million-Viewer KBO Season Is in Sight"... Fashion Industry Flooded With Limited-Edition Marketing Targeting Young Female Fans

The 2026 KBO League surpassed 8 million cumulative spectators in just 443 games on the 19th, and with forecasts that it could usher in the first-ever 13 million attendance season this year, competition to secure professional baseball fandom is heating up.

In the fashion industry, companies are steadily rolling out clothing and merchandise tailored to the tastes of young female fans, who have emerged as a key driver of pro baseball's popularity. In particular, they are focusing on limited releases of seasonal and event-based products to spark fans' desire to collect them. Analysts say this also aligns with recent consumption patterns, in which people spend freely on items that reflect their personal tastes and fandom.

◇ JanSport x LG Twins collaboration collection. Photo courtesy of Musinsa

◇ JanSport x LG Twins collaboration collection. Photo courtesy of Musinsa

JanSport, the global backpack brand distributed by Musinsa Trading, unveiled a collaboration collection with the LG Twins on the 28th. The lineup includes four of JanSport's signature backpacks, along with key rings and two pouches that can be used to decorate the bags. The backpack designs feature stripe patterns and emblems inspired by the LG Twins' uniforms, while a key ring of the club mascot Nero, holding a red JanSport backpack, adds to the collectible appeal. Released through Musinsa Drop, Musinsa's limited-release service, the 'LG Twins Stripe' item, which applies the LG Twins stripe to JanSport's signature SuperBreak backpack, is being sold in limited quantities with an additional 'championship year commemorative can badge set.'

◇ MINASOO x SSG Landers collaboration collection. Photo courtesy of W Concept

Fashion platform W Concept recently exclusively launched a collaboration collection between domestic sportswear brand MINASOO and the SSG Landers. The collection consists of seven items: a baseball jersey, running shorts, two T-shirts, a long-sleeve top, a camp cap and a keychain bag. The designs incorporate a dynamic batter silhouette into the MINASOO brand logo. On the 25th, W Concept Day was held at SSG Landers Field in Incheon, featuring a range of fan-participation events. Limited quantities of the collection's flagship baseball jersey also went on sale at the Landers flagship store.

◇ '2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game' authentic uniform. Photo courtesy of Pro-Specs

Pro-Specs produced an authentic uniform for the '2026 Shinhan SOL KBO All-Star Game' to commemorate the final All-Star Game held at Jamsil Baseball Stadium. As a limited-edition special release, the neck and sleeve lines, as well as the Dream and Nanum team logos, reflect the stadium's distinctive circular structure, while the team colors capture the blue tones of day and night. On the back of the neck, the uniform features a signage patch symbolizing Jamsil Baseball Stadium, and the lower left front includes the stadium's opening and closing years along with the All-Star Game date.

Kim So-hyung, compact@Sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.