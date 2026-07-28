"Is My Child Talking Too Slowly?" Expert Advice on How to Handle Delayed Language Development

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] "My child still only says a few words. He says things like 'water' and 'mom,' and when he wants something, he points or cries. Other children his age speak in sentences, but my child can barely hold a conversation, so I'm worried."

"Delayed language development" refers to a condition in which a child lags significantly behind peers of the same age in understanding or expressing language. The key word here is "significantly." Children develop at different rates, so speaking a little later than the child next door does not automatically mean a language delay. However, if a child falls below the 10th percentile on a standardized test, or shows a gap beyond a certain range in developmental milestones, it is considered delayed language development.

We looked into delayed language development in a Q&A with Chae Min-ji, professor of rehabilitation medicine at Daejeon Eulji University Hospital.

- What causes delayed language development?

▶ First, language can be divided into receptive language, which is the ability to understand what is said, and expressive language, which is the ability to produce and express language directly. In cases of delayed language development, either receptive language or expressive language may be delayed, or both may be delayed.

The causes of delayed language development can be broadly grouped into three categories. The first is a neurodevelopmental cause, which is congenital. This is related to the brain's development process itself. In some cases, it is limited to language delay, but in others it is accompanied by reduced social skills or cognitive development. The second is an auditory cause. If a child is born with hearing problems or repeatedly suffers from otitis media, it becomes difficult to learn language naturally because they cannot hear well. That is why hearing tests are often recommended when language delay is suspected. The third is environmental factors. A lack of sufficient language stimulation, such as limited interaction or excessive media exposure, can also have an effect.

- How does a child's language usually develop? Are there specific age-based signs that should raise concern about delayed language development?

▶ Language development begins from birth. Between 9 and 12 months of age, babies respond when their name is called and begin to understand simple instructions. Around their first birthday, they usually start saying their first words. By about 18 months, their vocabulary grows quickly, and they can use around 20 to 50 words on average. By age 2, they begin forming two-word phrases such as "Give me water" or "Mom, go." By 36 months, they can make sentences with three or more words.

Warning signs by age include: no response when called by name or no pointing at all at 12 months; saying no words at 18 months; having fewer than 50 expressive words at 24 months; and being unable to form short sentences at 36 months. If a child meets any of these criteria, parents are advised to see a specialist and get an evaluation.

- Can the infant and toddler health checkup help detect delayed language development early? What should parents pay attention to during the screening?

▶ Korea has a well-established infant and toddler health checkup system, so language delays are often detected early in practice. One of the screening items includes a questionnaire called the Korean Developmental Screening Test for Infants and Toddlers. It contains questions related to language development, but in many cases, parents rush through it and fill it out only as a formality. As a result, diagnosis can be delayed. Parents should take time to answer carefully based on what they have actually observed in their child. The standard should be "I have actually seen it," not "I think the child can probably do it." If the screening recommends a more detailed evaluation, do not ignore it. See a specialist right away and undergo further testing if needed.

- What kinds of tests are used in hospitals to assess language development?

▶Commonly used tests in Korea include SELSI, a language development test for infants and toddlers, PRES for preschool children, and LSSC for school-age children. These tests compare receptive and expressive language scores with the peer average and quantify how far the child's developmental age differs from their actual age. If necessary, additional cognitive development tests or autism spectrum tests are also performed.

Because language delay can appear on its own, but can also occur alongside overall developmental delay or problems with social interaction, it is important to look at the child's overall developmental pattern.

- If treatment is needed, what exactly does language therapy involve?

▶ First, a speech-language therapist conducts a detailed assessment to understand the child's condition accurately. The therapist analyzes which areas are difficult, such as receptive language, expressive language, articulation, and pragmatic language. Treatment is then tailored to the child's developmental stage. For children who are not yet speaking at all, the focus is on expanding the words they understand and encouraging them to produce syllables through language imitation. If a child can say words but cannot form two-word phrases or sentences, the therapy will focus on practicing word combinations. Activities such as playing with toys or role-playing are also used to encourage natural interaction and help the child express vocabulary and sentence structures more naturally.

- What happens if the proper time for treating delayed language development is missed?

▶ Language development has a "sensitive period." In particular, ages 2 to 5 are a time when the brain's neuroplasticity is highly active. If appropriate language stimulation and therapeutic intervention are provided during this period, the effects can be much greater and faster. Language delay is also the foundation for all learning, so if treatment is delayed, children may later struggle across many areas of learning. Problems can also arise in social skills and peer relationships. If a child cannot express thoughts or emotions in words, conflicts with peers can occur. Over time, this may lead to social withdrawal or behavioral problems.

- Advice for parents who are worried because their child is talking late

▶ I hope parents will not pressure their child too much out of anxiety or compare them with others. Children can sense their parents' anxiety directly. And if parents spend all their time worrying, they lose valuable moments to respond to their child. Rather than worrying, I hope they will make time to look their child in the eye, wait a little longer for a response, and react more warmly. Professor Chae Min-ji said, "If there are signs of concern, I urge you not to hesitate and to see a specialist. Please remember that early detection and proper intervention can affect the effectiveness of treatment and the child's future progress."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Chae Min-ji

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.