Ten Household Items Dirtier Than a Toilet: "Up to 15 Times More Coliform Bacteria Detected"

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that the dirtiest place in the home is not the toilet bowl, but the kitchen.

In particular, various microorganisms, including coliform bacteria, mold, and yeast, were found most often in areas related to food preparation, such as dish sponges, dishcloths, and sinks.

According to foreign media outlets including the New York Post, researchers at NSF International, a U.S. public health and testing certification organization, analyzed bacteria, yeast, and mold by swabbing the surfaces of 30 frequently used household items in 22 homes with sterile cotton swabs.

As a result, coliform bacteria were detected on more than 75% of dish sponges and dishcloths. Coliforms are a group of bacteria that includes Salmonella and E. coli, and they are a key indicator of possible fecal contamination.

Coliforms were also found in 45% of kitchen sinks, 32% of countertops, and 18% of cutting boards. The researchers said contamination may be caused by unwashed fruits and vegetables, raw meat and poultry, poor handwashing after using the bathroom, and pets.

In bathrooms, coliform bacteria were detected in 27% of toothbrush holders and 9% of faucets, while toilet seats showed only a 5% detection rate.

Yeast and mold were also found most often in the kitchen. They were detected in 86% of dish sponges and dishcloths, and in 50% of coffee machine water reservoirs. They were also found in 68% of computer keyboards and 64% of toothbrush holders.

Staphylococcus was detected in more than 5% of the households surveyed. Pet toys had the highest rate at 23%, followed by dish sponges and dishcloths at 18%.

By comparison, toilet seats showed 27% for yeast and mold and only 5% for Staphylococcus, suggesting they were relatively cleaner than everyday household items used by many people.

The researchers explained that warm and humid environments provide ideal conditions for bacteria to multiply. Places that often remain damp, such as dish sponges and coffee machine water reservoirs, make it easy for microorganisms to grow, while cold, dry surfaces such as keys and coins make survival more difficult.

"Toothbrush holders are dark, damp, and not cleaned often, making them a favorable environment for bacteria to grow," the researchers said. "Computer keyboards, which are used frequently even during meals, can also quickly accumulate bacteria if they are not disinfected regularly."

The researchers stressed, however, that this does not mean bathrooms are completely safe. A 2014 study of public restrooms on a university campus found Staphylococcus, human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes virus, and E. coli on toilet seats, soap dispensers, and bathroom floors.

They also explained, "Humans naturally live with a wide range of bacteria. Some can cause disease, but most are microorganisms that coexist with the human body, and they do not usually pose an immediate threat to healthy people."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.