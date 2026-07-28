Hyundai Movex Selected to Lead 2026 Shipbuilding and Marine Technology Development Project, Signs Agreement with U.S. Research Institute and Joins Korea-U.S. Technology Exchange

◇Hyundai Movex was selected as the lead organization for the 2026 national shipbuilding and marine industry technology development project. It also attended the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding

Hyundai Movex has been chosen as the lead research and development institution for the 2026 shipbuilding and marine industry technology development project.

The total smart logistics solutions company said on the 28th that it was selected as the lead R&D institution for the project, one of eight new tasks under the 2026 Shipbuilding and Marine Industry Technology Development Project organized by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology (KEIT). The project is titled "Development and Demonstration of Core Technologies for Intelligent Autonomous Transporters for Ultra-Large Block Transportation to Drive a Paradigm Shift in Smart Ship Manufacturing."

The project aims to develop autonomous driving technology that can safely and efficiently transport shipyard blocks, large structures used to assemble ships, and to demonstrate the system at U.S. shipyards. It will run for 42 months and receive 19 billion won in government support. Hyundai Movex was selected as the lead organization in recognition of its more than 35 years of know-how in smart logistics and its autonomous driving technology combined with AI and robotics. The company plans to secure innovative shipbuilding process technologies through ultra-heavy autonomous transport robots, integrated control and virtual driving verification, AI-based block transport stability simulation, and overseas demonstration support scenarios.

Eight institutions, including Samsung Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Hanwha Ocean, will participate as joint research and development partners.

The national project will also be carried out through technology exchange cooperation between South Korea and the United States. On the 23rd in Washington, D.C., the two countries held the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Cooperation Center, with the ministers of industry and commerce from both sides in attendance. The event also included the signing of MOAs between the two countries' institutions and an R&D technology exchange meeting. Hyundai Movex also signed a technology cooperation MOA with SwRI, a major U.S. research institute, that day. It then presented its research and development plan for autonomous transport technology in ship manufacturing processes at the technology exchange meeting and attended the opening ceremony of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Cooperation Center.

Hyundai Movex said, "We are honored to take part in an important shipbuilding cooperation project between South Korea and the United States, and we will carry out the research and development work without setbacks." It added, "This project will be an important opportunity to further advance our AI- and robotics-based autonomous transport technology and continue expanding our presence in global markets."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.