A popular destination for Korean travelers, but half of new HIV infections are among those aged 15 to 24

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] In Chiang Mai, Thailand, one of the most popular destinations for Korean travelers, HIV infections that can progress to AIDS have continued to rise. What is especially alarming is that nearly half of new infections were found among teenagers and young adults aged 15 to 24.

According to local media outlets including The Tiger, the Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office said the number of HIV infections in Chiang Mai is currently estimated at about 23,900. Around 700 new infections are reported each year, or an average of two per day.

Public health authorities said teenagers, university students and office workers are emerging as the main high-risk groups due to changes in lifestyle and sexual culture.

In particular, 49% of new HIV infections were reported among people aged 15 to 24. Authorities said the increase was driven mainly by changing sexual behavior, a lack of understanding about HIV prevention, and limited access to youth-friendly medical services.

Public health authorities also said the 25 to 49 age group appears to be affected because of its relatively high level of social activity and opportunities for sexual contact.

The Chiang Mai health authorities also pointed to the spread of digital platforms as a factor increasing the risk of infection.

They said 61.9% of men who have sex with men meet new sexual partners through dating apps. They added that this raises the risk of spreading not only HIV but also other sexually transmitted diseases, including Mpox.

To curb the spread of infections, public health authorities plan to strengthen HIV prevention education through digital platforms, expand youth-friendly medical services, and promote policies aimed at reducing social stigma against people living with HIV.

Meanwhile, according to data from Thailand's health authorities, 13,357 people were newly diagnosed with HIV nationwide last year, bringing the cumulative number of infections to about 547,000. Of those new cases, 35% were among people aged 15 to 24. Authorities said more than 96% of infections were linked to unprotected sexual contact.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.