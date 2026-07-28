Summer outerwear draws attention as a fashion item that can handle rain, sunlight and heat; nau's 29CM sales jump 143% year on year

As summers grow longer and ultraviolet rays become stronger, demand is rising rapidly for fashion items that can effectively block sunlight. Interest in so-called "sun-protective items" is also increasing.

Against this backdrop, versatile summer outerwear that effectively shields wearers from strong outdoor UV rays while protecting body temperature from indoor air-conditioning has emerged as one of the season's most closely watched fashion items.

According to Musinsa's analysis of summer search data, searches for "sun-protective items," a category represented by summer outerwear, rose 81% in June from a year earlier. Searches for related keywords such as "UV protection" and "functional cooling fabric" also surged.

◇ nau's "Women’s Veil High-Neck Jacket". Photo courtesy of BYN Blackyak Group

Searches for "functional cooling fabric" and other keywords for comfortable summer activities also rose sharply.

In related news, nau, the sustainable lifewear brand operated by BYN Blackyak Group, saw sales through the 29CM channel for its new 26SS product, the "Women’s Veil High-Neck Jacket," rise 143% from the second quarter of last year. The white version, which drew attention on social media for its subtly sheer fabric and semi-relaxed fit, is now in its third reorder sale, while the light gray color sold out in July. Made with ultra-light nylon mesh, the jacket can be worn comfortably even in hot and humid weather. Paired with various inner layers such as sleeveless tops or T-shirts, it creates a stylish layered look. The use of recycled nylon also adds to nau's sustainable value.

A nau official said, "Interest in the 'Women’s Veil High-Neck Jacket,' which started on social media, is creating strong synergy as it aligns with 29CM customers' preference for trendiness, practicality and value-conscious consumption." The official added, "We plan to continue introducing nau's own sustainable lifewear based on eco-friendly materials and practical designs."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.