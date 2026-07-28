"Where Is the Money? I Wish You Were Dead"... Caregiver Who Abused Elderly Woman with Dementia Gets 3-Month Prison Sentence

Photo credit: WNS, The Sun

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In the United Kingdom, shocking CCTV footage captured a caregiver hurling abuse and threats at an 81-year-old woman with dementia while repeatedly demanding to know where her money was.

The court sentenced the caregiver to three months in prison, but the victim’s family has appealed, saying the punishment is far too lenient.

According to local media outlets including The Sun, Swansea Crown Court sentenced 42-year-old caregiver Louis Harris to three months in prison after he was charged with abusing an elderly woman identified as A, 81, who suffers from dementia.

In video shown in court, Harris can be seen pressing his arm against A’s chest in her room while demanding, "Where is the money?" When the victim said, "It hurts," Harris reportedly shouted back, "I don't care. Where is the money?"

The footage also showed Harris hurling insults such as, "I wish you would die in your sleep. You horrible old woman," sparking public outrage.

The judge rebuked him, saying, "Elderly people have the right to be treated with respect, dignity and humanity." The judge added, "The defendant showed cold and cruel behavior while completely disregarding the victim’s welfare."

Prosecutors said A was so terrified at the time that she lay in bed fearing for her life.

The released footage also showed Harris brandishing a large kitchen knife and causing chaos inside the house. Police who responded to the report forced their way in, and Harris was found collapsed on the floor.

In court, Harris admitted guilt to charges of elder abuse and property damage.

The victim’s daughter said the family had trusted Harris, whom they had known as a neighbor for years, and had hired him as her mother’s caregiver for the first time. But after leaving the house, she said she saw the unbelievable scene through a security camera.

"Harris had worked as a caregiver since the age of 18 and had received full training in caring for dementia patients and assisting with mobility," she said. "I still cannot understand how he could do something like this."

The family also strongly objected to the fact that attempted robbery charges were not applied. The daughter stressed, "There was clearly a scene in which he pressed my mother’s chest and threatened her, asking, 'Where is the money?' I cannot believe that was not recognized as physical assault."

She added, "The judge also seemed unable to impose a heavier sentence because of sentencing guidelines. In reality, he will serve barely a month, while my mother is still suffering from severe post-traumatic stress and cannot be left alone."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.