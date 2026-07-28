Infectious Disease Prevention Tips to Keep in Mind Before and After Overseas Travel

Photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] More people are heading overseas for their summer vacations.

According to a domestic survey, the number of Korean outbound travelers in 2026 is projected to rise by about 2.6 percent from the previous year to roughly 30.23 million. As travel increases, so do concerns about infectious diseases brought in from abroad, making extra caution essential.

According to KDCA statistics, mosquito-borne diseases in 2025 included 545 domestic malaria cases and 56 imported cases, 110 imported dengue fever cases, nine imported chikungunya fever cases, and three imported Zika virus infections. Excluding malaria, virtually all of the cases were imported.

After a vacation, many people dismiss symptoms as a mild cold or fatigue and let them go untreated. Careful observation and early medical attention are needed to identify the cause accurately. Im Dae-jong, director of the health screening center at the Korea Health Management Association in Seoul Gangnam, said, "Travel health management is a cycle in which preparation before departure and checks after returning are connected as one." He added, "As overseas travel has increased recently, so have cases of people leaving without vaccinations and then being exposed to infectious diseases abroad. Before departure, it is important to get the vaccinations required for the destination country, and after returning home, even symptoms that seem minor should not be ignored. You should seek medical care without fail."

▶ Get vaccinated before traveling abroad

The most reliable way to prevent infectious diseases while traveling abroad is to get vaccinated before departure. If vaccinations are needed, it is recommended to begin preparations at least two months before leaving. Malaria preventive medication is a prescription drug and must be taken only after receiving a doctor's prescription, starting at least one to two weeks before departure. If visiting a yellow fever-endemic area, vaccination should be completed 10 to 14 days before departure. Depending on the destination, vaccinations for cholera, hepatitis A, typhoid, and tetanus are also recommended.

Vaccination may be restricted for children, pregnant women, adults aged 65 and older, and people with underlying conditions, so prior consultation is essential. In particular, those taking immunosuppressants or with weakened immune function, patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart, kidney, or liver disease, and those who recently underwent cancer treatment should consult a doctor thoroughly before traveling.

During travel, basic preventive measures should be followed to reduce the risk of infection. Wash your hands with soap for at least 30 seconds after going out or before meals, avoid contaminated water and food by boiling or cooking them thoroughly, and refrain from contact with wild animals.

▶ If unusual symptoms appear after returning home, call 1339 and seek specialist care

If symptoms suggesting an infectious disease, such as high fever, diarrhea, or vomiting, appear after returning home, report them to the KDCA call center at 1339 and visit an infectious disease specialist or overseas travel clinic for treatment as instructed. Be sure to tell the medical staff which countries you recently visited. Most infectious diseases develop within two to three weeks after returning, but some can appear weeks or even a year later, so caution is necessary. Even if you took malaria preventive medication, you should still get tested if you develop symptoms such as fever.

In addition, during the summer vacation season, when water activities and long trips are common, people should also watch for ear, eye, and urinary tract-related illnesses in addition to infectious diseases.

According to HIRA statistics, the number of patients who visited hospitals for external otitis (H60) in 2024 was highest in August at 245,201, with cases concentrated every year in July and August. If itching or a foreign-body sensation develops in the ear after swimming, along with pain or a feeling of blockage, it is best to seek treatment before it worsens into otitis media.

Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis is a disease in which adenovirus causes inflammation of the conjunctiva and cornea. It is a representative viral conjunctivitis commonly called "pink eye" and is highly contagious. If redness, eye discharge, or a foreign-body sensation persists after swimming, immediate medical attention is needed.

In summer, sweating reduces urine output, and prolonged dampness after water activities or outdoor exercise creates an environment where bacteria can multiply easily, which tends to increase the risk of urinary tract infections. More than 90 percent of cystitis patients are women, and if painful urination, frequent urination, or a persistent feeling of incomplete bladder emptying continues, or if fever develops, urology treatment is needed before it progresses to pyelonephritis.

Im Dae-jong advised, "Symptoms such as external otitis or pink eye usually subside within a few days, but if pain or a foreign-body sensation lasts more than a week, you should suspect that it may be a disease rather than simple fatigue." He added, "After a vacation, it is important to carefully monitor your physical condition and, if necessary, recover your health quickly through consultation with a specialist."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.