From 'BLACKPINK x Tamagotchi' to 'izna x France Louvre Baguette'... Lotte Department Store Rolls Out a Series of K-pop Girl Group Collaboration Pop-up Stores

◇ Poster for the 'BLACKPINK x Tamagotchi' pop-up store. Image provided by Lotte Department Store

Lotte Department Store is rolling out a series of pop-up stores featuring collaborations with K-pop girl groups.

First, the 'BLACKPINK x Tamagotchi' pop-up, held on the basement first floor of Lotte World Mall in Jamsil from July 30 to August 5, will showcase 28 types of collaboration merchandise using the IP of global artist BLACKPINK.

Limited-edition Tamagotchi devices and plush key rings featuring characters inspired by the four BLACKPINK members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are among the main products. A variety of goods, including the 'BLACKPINK Original Tamagotchi,' hats, T-shirts and bags, will also be unveiled. In particular, the plush key rings featuring the members' characters will be available exclusively at the Jamsil pop-up. A limited number of 'plush keychain blind boxes' containing eight randomly selected key rings will also be sold. In addition, four 'special plush key rings' that were not revealed in advance online have been hidden in the lineup, adding both fun and collectible value.

Interactive content is also abundant. Customers who make purchases on the day will receive a limited-edition 'BLACKPINK x Tamagotchi' photo card on a first-come, first-served basis, and various attractions, including a photo booth where visitors can capture memories with the collaboration characters, have been prepared.

◇ Customers place products in the izna and France Louvre Baguette collaboration pop-up currently operating at The Crown on the basement first floor of Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch. Photo provided by Lotte

In addition, the 'izna Atelier' pop-up store, a collaboration between girl group izna and premium bakery brand France Louvre Baguette, will run through August 12 at The Crown on the basement first floor of Avenuel at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch.

This pop-up is introducing limited menu items for the first time, reflecting the tastes and personalities of izna members, who are passionate about bread. It has prepared a total of seven collaboration-only products that add a playful touch through the members' nicknames. Representative items include Mai's croissant, 'Don't Judge by the Outside, Mai-sang,' Bang Jeemin's chili salt bread, 'Jjigeumbbang,' and Koko's cream cheese red bean bun, 'Konyangi An-bbang.' Visitors can also find bakery items inspired by each member's preferences, as well as 'izna cookies.' Customers who purchase the 'izna Atelier Set,' which includes all of the limited menu items, will receive two random photo cards from a set of 12.

Choi Yoon-seok, head of content at Lotte Department Store, said, "We prepared these pop-ups by combining the kidult trend with IP from global artists, so that a broad range of customers, from fans in their 20s and 30s to foreign tourists, can enjoy them." He added, "We plan to continue expanding IP content that can offer fresh and distinctive experiences."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.