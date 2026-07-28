Gumi Brings New Life to Neighborhood Businesses with Civil Servants' Creative Ideas, and More

Gumi said on the 28th that it is breathing new life into neighborhood commercial districts by using creative ideas from its civil servants. A representative example is the "receipt admission system," which allows visitors to use the park golf course conveniently by showing receipts from local shops.

According to Gumi, the receipt admission system allows visitors from outside the city to use the park golf course without a reservation if they submit receipts worth at least 50,000 won for purchases at local restaurants, lodging facilities, or tourist souvenirs. The service has been in place since May last year. If a team of up to four people submits receipts used from the day before the visit through the day of the visit, they can use the course without going through the reservation process.

Gumi operates a total of nine park golf courses, including 288 holes and three certified courses. Until now, outside visitors could reserve only 15 teams per course per day, making competition for reservations fierce during peak seasons. Noting that demand from outside visitors was intense, Gumi came up with an idea to increase the number of such visitors while also encouraging local spending. The results have been clear since the policy was put into practice. A pilot program launched in May last year at five park golf courses in township and village areas drew an average of 960 users a month who submitted receipts, while nearby restaurant spending reached an average of 12 million won per month.

Since May this year, Gumi has expanded the receipt admission system to eight courses, including those in urban areas except for the disabled park golf course. Just one month after the expansion, the average number of monthly users doubled to 1,920, and local spending rose to an average of 25 million won per month, producing visible results.

Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho said, "We will continue to identify ideas that can provide practical help to local businesses and work to reflect them in policy."

Haenam County has unveiled its blueprint for realizing the goal of the 9th popularly elected local government term: "A vibrant Haenam, the agricultural and fishing hub of Korea."

According to Haenam County on the 28th, it held its first briefing session on the 27th to review the feasibility of 98 pledges across 15 strategies in five sectors and to establish detailed action plans. The session reviewed pledge projects and major pending issues by department, and participants shared a range of ideas to strengthen the execution of the 9th term pledges.

Major pledge projects include building an agricultural AI transformation (AX) platform, fostering a functional K-food industry based on local specialties, creating a Solaseado RE100 and AI industrial hub, introducing a Haenam-style renewable energy profit-sharing system, adopting a carbon reduction-aware budgeting system, completing the road network of Provincial Route 806 ahead of schedule, building an age-friendly city, operating a home repair service for minor household fixes for elderly people living alone, expanding neighborhood gardens, and promoting the conversion of Haenam Technical High School into a Meister high school.

Haenam County plans to hold a second briefing session in August, where it will reflect follow-up measures based on the meeting results, finalize detailed action plans for each task, and prepare the final pledges.

Haenam County said, "We will review pledge projects and strengthen execution so that residents can feel the changes in their daily lives."

Participants in the Yecheon County resident-led Matgoeul-gil Festival School are seen taking a commemorative photo after completing their final training session, a field trip to Gyeongju.

Yecheon County said it recently concluded the resident-led "Matgoeul-gil Festival School." In the second half of the year, it also plans to hold an additional resident-led festival along Matgoeul-gil that combines food and culture.

According to Yecheon County on the 28th, the Yecheon County Urban Regeneration Support Center and the Yecheon Culture and Tourism Foundation wrapped up the "Matgoeul-gil Festival School" program with a field trip to Hwangnam Market and Gyeongju Hwangnidan Street on the 27th. The program, organized by Yecheon County and the Yecheon County Urban Regeneration Support Center as part of a project to strengthen residents' capabilities for urban regeneration, was held five times in the conference room on the second floor of Danseam Eoullim Center for about 20 merchants and residents. Participants received practical training on identifying resources to revitalize local commercial districts, developing festival ideas, and strategies for using space. During the final field trip to Gyeongju, they examined cases where culture and tourism were combined to energize commercial districts and discussed elements and operating directions that could be applied to Matgoeul-gil with on-site experts. Based on ideas generated during the program, the Yecheon Culture and Tourism Foundation plans to hold a resident-led festival in the second half of the year along Matgoeul-gil, combining food and culture, together with residents and merchants interested in festival planning.

An official from the Yecheon Culture and Tourism Foundation said, "We will faithfully reflect on-site opinions so that ideas can lead to an actual festival, and we will prepare a festival that highlights the unique character of Matgoeul-gil."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.