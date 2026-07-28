"Three Kidneys?" Rare Congenital Condition Caused Chronic Back Pain

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese college student who had long suffered from lower back and flank pain was found to have a rare congenital condition involving three kidneys and underwent surgery, according to a report.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a 21-year-old man living in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, had been experiencing intermittent pain in his right abdomen and lower back.

During a school health checkup, doctors found that he had two kidneys on the right side. Further tests later revealed that he had three kidneys in total.

The medical team explained that the patient had a congenital developmental anomaly known as a duplicated kidney. Normally, people have two kidneys, one on each side, but this patient also had an additional upper duplicated kidney on the right side.

According to the doctor, the extra kidney had lost function over a long period after the lower part of the ureter became blocked, preventing urine from draining properly and causing hydronephrosis.

The medical team removed the nonfunctioning duplicated kidney in surgery, and the procedure was reportedly completed successfully.

A duplicated kidney is one of the rare congenital urinary tract anomalies. Most cases are discovered by chance because they cause no symptoms, but if ureteral obstruction, reflux, recurrent urinary tract infections, or hydronephrosis occurs, it can lead to pain or reduced kidney function, making proper treatment necessary.

For kidney health, the doctor advised people not to hold in urine for too long, to drink enough water, and not to take medication on their own. The doctor also stressed that some drugs can damage kidney function through nephrotoxicity and should only be taken as prescribed by a physician.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.