"Jay Park's August World Tour Seoul Concert Offers Hyundai Card Members Pre-Sale Access"

Jay Park will take the stage as the fifth featured artist of Hyundai Card's concert and culture brand, Loved by Hyundai Card.
"Loved by Hyundai Card" is a distinctive concert culture brand that selects performances across a range of genres and offers Hyundai Card members a special pre-sale privilege. Hyundai Card, which has run a variety of cultural marketing projects such as "Super Concert," "Culture Project," and "Super Match," is extending the pre-sale benefit, once reserved for artists' fan clubs, to its own members through Loved by Hyundai Card.
Jay Park's concert, <2026 JAY PARK WORLD TOUR 'SERENADES & BODY ROLLS' IN SEOUL : THE REPLAY>, which will be held on Aug. 29 and 30 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, will also be presented through Loved by Hyundai Card. The show is a Korea-only performance ahead of his world tour, which begins in South America in September. Hyundai Card members can buy tickets in advance on Melon Ticket starting at 8 p.m. on the 31st, three days earlier than the general sale on Aug. 3.
Earlier, Jay Park helped launch Loved by Hyundai Card with the Seoul stop of his world tour, "SERENADES & BODY ROLLS," in May last year.
Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.