"Jay Park's August World Tour Seoul Concert Offers Hyundai Card Members Pre-Sale Access"

Image provided by Hyundai Card

Jay Park will take the stage as the fifth featured artist of Hyundai Card's concert and culture brand, Loved by Hyundai Card.

"Loved by Hyundai Card" is a distinctive concert culture brand that selects performances across a range of genres and offers Hyundai Card members a special pre-sale privilege. Hyundai Card, which has run a variety of cultural marketing projects such as "Super Concert," "Culture Project," and "Super Match," is extending the pre-sale benefit, once reserved for artists' fan clubs, to its own members through Loved by Hyundai Card.

Jay Park's concert, <2026 JAY PARK WORLD TOUR 'SERENADES & BODY ROLLS' IN SEOUL : THE REPLAY>, which will be held on Aug. 29 and 30 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul, will also be presented through Loved by Hyundai Card. The show is a Korea-only performance ahead of his world tour, which begins in South America in September. Hyundai Card members can buy tickets in advance on Melon Ticket starting at 8 p.m. on the 31st, three days earlier than the general sale on Aug. 3.

Earlier, Jay Park helped launch Loved by Hyundai Card with the Seoul stop of his world tour, "SERENADES & BODY ROLLS," in May last year.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.