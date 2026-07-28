"I Lost Money on the House," So He Took Revenge in a Bizarre Way... Hid Dead Chickens in the Ceiling and Under the Bed

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A former homeowner who apparently believed he had sold his house too cheaply has shocked people by secretly hiding chicken carcasses throughout the home.

According to Chinese media outlets including China.com, a woman surnamed Yang, who bought a house in Hefei, Anhui Province, reported the former owner to police after finding several dead chickens scattered around the home after moving in.

Yang purchased the property through a real estate agency on May 11.

The sales contract stated that all existing appliances would be left in the house. However, after the deal, the former owner tried to remove the appliances on his own, saying, "I sold the house too cheaply."

When Yang refused to accept the move, saying it was a breach of contract, the former owner eventually returned the appliances to their original places.

When Yang received the keys and entered the house for the first time earlier this month, she was hit by a strong foul odor. At first, she assumed it was caused by renovation work.

While cleaning, Yang noticed a reddish liquid dripping continuously from the ceiling. Sensing something was wrong, she removed part of the ceiling finish and found a dead chicken inside.

As she continued checking the house, more dead chickens were discovered inside a ceiling light fixture and beneath the mattress.

Yang claimed that the former owner had done it deliberately out of resentment over selling the house cheaply, and she immediately reported the case to police.

The former owner, however, has denied the allegations and is reportedly not cooperating fully with the investigation.

The real estate agency that handled the transaction said, "We will protect the buyer's rights and interests to the very end." It added, "If he thought he took a loss, he should not have sold the house in the first place. It is hard to understand why he would do this after completing the sale."

Police are investigating the sequence of events, when the carcasses were hidden, and whether the act was intentional.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.