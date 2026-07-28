Six-Year-Old Swept Away in Bed by Typhoon Survives in a Miracle Escape: "It Was Pure Luck"

Photo source: Douyin

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A six-year-old child was swept out of the house in her bed by powerful winds brought by a typhoon in a terrifying accident.

Fortunately, the child was not seriously injured and managed to return home on her own.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Sohu.com, strong winds hit a house in Longgang District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on the 25th and blew the front door open.

At the time, strong winds were sweeping through Guangdong Province under the influence of Typhoon Noeul, known in China as Hongsha.

The wind that rushed inside pushed a toddler bed with a six-year-old girl lying on it straight out of the house.

CCTV footage showed the bed flying through the yard and into a grassy area beside the road, with the child being thrown outside along with it.

As family members rushed outside to look for their daughter, the child got up on her own and ran back into the house.

The family said, "Even now, just thinking about it makes us shudder," and breathed a sigh of relief.

After hearing the news, netizens responded with comments such as, "The child's reaction is amazing," "A miracle in the middle of the typhoon," and "It was truly pure luck."

Authorities urged people to thoroughly check doors and windows even when indoors during typhoons or strong winds, and to be especially careful that young children do not stay alone near windows or entrances.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.